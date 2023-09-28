Middletown voters have an opportunity to vote on a $190 million bond for construction of a new Middle/High School on November 7th. Since misinformation has been expressed in recent letters to the editor, I’d like to share some facts about the project.

First and foremost, the bond is being requested to improve educational opportunities for the children of the district. In July of 2022, Middletown hired Manuel Cordero, founder and principal at CIVIC to develop an educational visioning plan. He is a licensed architect, advocate, and educator with experience in the planning and design of public spaces. After hours of meetings and surveys with teachers, administrators, elected officials and community members, an educational plan outlining the vision for the future of education in Middletown was developed. This plan has provided the foundation for the conceptual design of a new Middle/High School that will offer an improved educational future for Middletown. A summary of the educational plan can be viewed here: https://5il.co/25kwk.

Second, the average age of the Middletown schools is over 60 years. Not only are they in need of repair, but twenty-first century teaching and learning requires a different environment than these buildings can support, such as open spaces for collaboration and increased technological capability. The schools contain structural deficiencies as highlighted by the RI Department of Education through its commissioned Facility Condition Assessment in January, 2023. The report lists those items that need to be repaired or replaced in the next five years at a cost of $87.2 million. Adding allowances for design and construction fees, insurance, bonds, contingencies, and inflation, this total increases to over $120 million. Please read the Facility Condition Assessment report here: https://5il.co/1q42r.

Of the $190 million project cost, approximately $161 million is expected to be reimbursable at 55% from the state (~$88.5 million from state; ~$72.5 million from Town), for a cost to the Town of ~$101.5 million (~$29 million with no reimbursement + $72.5 million). For this ~$101 million, the Town gets a brand new Middle/High School that meets all the latest safety, environmental, and regulatory code requirements and the district will be able to offer a fourth Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. The community will gain a new gymnasium, auditorium, and CTE space with easy access for after-hours and summertime use. Should the bond vote fail, the Town is still faced with over $120 million in near term repair costs with NO state reimbursement and NO educational enhancements.

Before making a decision on the School Bond vote, please ensure that you have all the facts. I encourage you to watch or attend Middletown School Building Committee meetings which are livestreamed and posted on YouTube. If you are unable to watch the meetings, please consider visiting the Building Committee’s webpage: https://www.mpsri.net/page/building-committee or reach out to the Building Committee members directly at BuildingCommittee@mpsri.net if you have a question. Thank you.

Don Morin, Middletown

Member of Middletown School Building Committee