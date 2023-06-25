Get this story in your inbox every morning, sign up for our free daily newsletter!

Sunday, June 25.

⚓ Last Wednesday, the folks at Charter Books collaborated with IRYS for a showing of Master and Commander: The Far Side of The World at the Jane Pickens Theater. Will Sofrin, author of his new book, All Hands On Deck, was present and signed copies of the thrilling account of their restoration and sailing of HMS Rose from Newport to California, where she became the floating set for the Master and Commander film. WUN’s Jack Casey with more on the event here – ‘All Hands on Deck’ at Jane Pickens

⚾ The Newport Gulls extended their winning streak to three games after a 5-2 win against the Ocean State Waves in the first game of the Pell Bridge Series on Saturday night at Old Mountain Field. Read More → Gulls explode for two home runs in the first inning and cruise to a 5-2 win vs the Waves

🇺🇸 The Declaration of Independence was first read to the citizens of Rhode Island from the steps of the Colony House in Newport. Each 4th of July the event is recreated in celebration with music, cannons, and a tribute to Newport’s signer of the Declaration. Read More → Celebrate the 247th Anniversary of the founding of our country in historic Newport

⛽ The cost of filling your gas tank has stalled, on average, over the last month, despite efforts by world powers to drive it higher. Read More → How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 10pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers after 10 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:08 am & 1:47 pm | Low tide at 6:51 am & 7:20 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.2 days, 37% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Tony Silva Spanish Guitar from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Mike Crandall Band from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Deck: Gerrick Van Deusen from 1 pm to 4 pm, Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown Trio from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pmo 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours

The Latest

We published ten stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

Crew of replica HMS Rose recall voyage from Newport to California

Declaration of Independence was first read to the citizens of Rhode Island from the steps of the Colony House in Newport. Each 4th of July the event is recreated in celebration with music, cannons, and a tribute to Newport’s signer of the Declaration.

New England (10-3-6) upped its unbeaten streak at home to a club-record 10. The Revolution, however, beat Toronto (3-7-10) at home for the first time in five tries. New England beat Toronto 2-0 on the road earlier this season.

The Newport Gulls extended their winning streak to three games after a 5-2 win against the Ocean State Waves in the first game of the Pell Bridge Series on Saturday night at Old Mountain Field.

Andrus provided a big lift Saturday, hitting a game-ending single that sent the White Sox to a 5-4 victory over Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox.

The cost of filling your gas tank has stalled, on average, over the last month, despite efforts by world powers to drive it higher.

Leading IMOCA breaks off towards African coast, returns with 10 mile lead. WindWhisper continues to dominate the VO65 fleet…

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Since June is a popular month for weddings, it’s logical to review what was observed on the 12th: “National Loving Day.”

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

