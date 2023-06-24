The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

June 24 – 30, 2023

No schedule published.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

June 24 – 30, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Project-wide

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 24, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.- Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Expect noise.



Providence: I-95 North, at the on ramp from Atwells Ave., on ramp closed for construction, Sun.- Fri, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow sign detour



Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 37 B C D, right Exit closed for construction, Sun.- Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow sign detour



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A left lane closed for construction, Sun.-Fri., 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: West Exchange St., from Fox Place to Sabin St., road closed for wall demolition, Sun.-Thurs., 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow sign detour.



Providence: Providence Place, from Harris Ave. to Park St., road closed for construction, Sun.- Thurs., 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: Park St., from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for sidewalk/ electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow sign detour.

New Traffic Pattern

Providence: Smith Street, between Park St. and Holden Street, travel lanes reduced from two to one in each direction and traffic shifted to the south side of the bridge. (until late summer)

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.



East Providence: Valley St., from Warren ave. to Taunton Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m. 3 p.m.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane/ on-ramp and exit closed for bridge work, Thurs., night, 9 p.m. -4 a.m.

Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 North, a quarter mile South of Rte. 37 (Exit 3A) to half a mile North of Rte. 37, alternating lane closures for paving, Sun.-Fri., night, 8 p.m. -5 a.m.



Cranston: I-95 North, from Exit 31 to Exit 33, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A (Rte. 37) to Exit 7 (Scituate Ave.), alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Sun.-Fri., 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston: I-295 South, at Rte. 37 in the vicinity of Exit 3A and 3B, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs., 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 North and South, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Mendon Rd.), various lane closures for a bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs., 10 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston/Johnston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A (Rte. 37) to Exit 7 (Scituate Ave.), alternating lane closures for milling/paving, Sun.-Thurs., night, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Mendon Rd.), various lane closures with frequent vehicle in/out of work zone for a bridge demolition, Tues.-Thurs., night, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



East providence: I-195 East and West, between Exit 2A and 2B on I-195 and the intersection of Warren Ave. and Pawtucket Ave. and approximately 100 feet after the bridge, alternating lane closures for power washing and painting, Sun.-Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: I-195, under bridge from Boyd Ave. to approximately 100 feet after McCormich Quarry Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs., 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: I-195, at the Horton Farm Bridge located over I-195 East and West, various lane closures for bridge painting, Sun.-Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: at I-195 East and West and East Shore Expressway North, various lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: I-195 South, from Exit 2B over the East Shore Expressway Bridge to Boyd Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs., night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



East Providence: I-195, at East Shore Express Way Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.- Thurs., 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Exeter: I-95 North and South, at Ten Rod Rd. Bridge North and South over Ten Rod Rd., alternating lane closures for bridge work/ milling and paving, Mon.- Thurs., night 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North, between Exit 39C and Exit 40, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon., and Tues, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North, between Exit 39C and Exit 40, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon., and Tues. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 South, between Exit 39B and Exit 40, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues., and Wed. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North, between Exit 40 and Exit 41B, right lane closed for bridge work, Wed., and Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North, between Exit 41B and Exit 42B, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Thurs., and Fri. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-195, from Exit 36A to Exit 1A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Fri., 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Public St. to Clifford St. alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Fri., 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-195 East/West, from Exit 36A to Exit 1A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.- Thurs., night, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence/North Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for construction, Thurs., night 8 p.m.- 4 a.m.



Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95 North, from CT line to Exit 9, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling/paving, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m. Please note, on/off ramp closed for Exit 1. Follow signed detours.



Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95 South, from CT line to Exit 4, alternating lane closures with possible raised structures for drainage work, Sun.- Wed. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295, from Rte. 7 overpass North to Rte. 146 South Exit 18A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun., and Mon, night, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295, from Rte. 146 South on ramp to I-295 South on ramp to Exit 15B, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun., and Mon, night, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295 North, at Exit 15A, Right exit closed for drainage repair, Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: I-295 North and South, from Wilbur Ave. overpass to I-295 – I-95 interchange, right lane closed in a moving operation for construction, Sun.- Thurs., night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Milford Ave. over pass to Exit 31C, various lane closures for bridge work, Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-5:30 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 North, between Exit 31A to 31B, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues.,- Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Warwick/West Warwick: I-295 North/South, at the Providence St. Bridge., alternating closures for construction, Sun.- Thurs., 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

East Greenwich: I-95 South, from Exit 24A to Exit 21 and I-95 North from Exit 21 to Exit 24, right shoulder closed for construction, Wed.- Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 122 and Rte. 7 interchanges over Rte. 146, on ramp closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs., night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North its service roads, road closed for bridge demolition, Wed., and Thurs. night, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South its service roads, road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.- Tues., night, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road closed for bridge demolition, Sun., and Mon. night, 8 p.m. -6 a.m. Follow sign detour.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, between Rte. 116 and Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for a bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs., night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, from Rte. 146A to MA line, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at the Spring Brook Bridge carrying Rte. 146 over Rte. 146A, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at Spring Brook Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, Fri., night, 9 p.m. 6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 South, from Rte. 104 to Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Fri., night, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146A North and South, between Rte. 146 and Old Smithfield Rd., right shoulder closed for bridge demolition, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, from Westminster St. to Broadway Exit, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Route 6 East, along Union Ave to Rte. 10 North ramp, right lane closed for construction Mon.-Fri. 9a.m.-5 p.m.

Route 6 East at the Rte. 10 South ramp, right lane closed for bridge demolition, Mon.-Fri. 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, from Hartford Ave. on ramp to Plainfield St. on ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the approach to the Union Ave. off-ramp, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 North, from Westminster St. to Tobey St., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave. North, from Delaine St. to Atwells Ave., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Follow signed detour

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Tues.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: As of June 3rd, a new lane shift on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange will be in place. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Route 37 East and West, left and right lane & shoulder closures between Glen Hills Drive and Natick Avenue to shift travel lanes on Route 37 East onto the existing Route 37 West roadway in the vicinity of I-295, Friday night (June 2) 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Effective Saturday morning (June 3), motorists can expect two lanes of traffic on Route 37 East in the vicinity of I-295 to be positioned on the existing Route 37 West roadway. A stop condition will be added at the terminus of the I-295 North Exit 3A off-ramp to Route 37 East. Travel lanes on Route 37 West were previously reduced and shifted and will remain in their current configuration in the vicinity of I-295.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after Breakneck Hill Rd. Bridge, right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs., night 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 East, from I-295 to Atwood Ave., on-ramp closed for drainage work, Mon., and Tues. night, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.



North Providence: Rte.146 South, at Mineral Spring Ave., temporary exit closure for signage work, Tues., night, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please note: a lane split is now in place on both directions of Rte. 146 at these two bridges.



Providence: Rte. 6, before and after Glendbridge Ave. Bridge, left lane closded for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Providence/ Johnston: Rte.6 West, from before the Killingly St. Exit (Woonasquatucket Bridge) to I-295 on-ramps, various lane closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for paving, Sun.-Thurs., night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South interchange to Division St. off ramp and Rte. 4 North from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence/ Johnston: Rte.6 West, from before the Killingly St. Exit (Woonasquatucket Bridge) to I-295 on-ramps, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Rte. 146 north and South, at the Admiral St. Bridge, right shoulder closed for bridge work, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence/Lincoln/North Providence: Rte. 146 North and South, from I-295/Rte. 146 interchange to Charles St., partial right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway, from Massasoit Ave. in East Providence to South Angel St. in Providence, alternating one way traffic for bridge work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Wellington Ave., at Well Ave., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Johnston: Rte. 6 East and West, from I-295 to Atwood Ave., right shoulder closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Weekday

Barrington: at the intersection of Middle Hwy. and Lincoln Ave., various lane closures for construction, Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Lane shift in place for Admiral Kalbfus Road from JT Connell Roundabout to Malbone Road. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be accessing in and out of the work zone.



Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus and Malbone Road.



Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport is going straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Rd., or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport are turning right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport are using the roundabout and heading south on JT Connell Highway to go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown.



Newport: Occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping operations or electrical work weekdays through the project area.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main to Green End Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Portsmouth/Middletown: Rte. 114 North and South, from East Main Rd. to John Kesson Ln., partial right lane closure for survey work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Sat. 12 a.m. (until May 2024).

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Overnight

Cumberland: Broad St., from Pleasant St. to Meeting St., raised structures, with possible driveways/walkways blocked and street parking restricted for milling and paving, Sun.-Thurs., night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Cumberland: Broad St., from Jones St. to Forest Ave., possible driveways/walkways blocked, street parking restricted with milled pavement/frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone and raised structures for paving, Sun., and Mon. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln: Sayles Hill Rd. under Rte. 99, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., night, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Manville Hill Rd., from New River Rd. to Cumberland Quarry Dr., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., and Tues., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.



Smithfield: Capron Rd., from Kane Rd. to Stillwater Rd., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

South County

Weekday

East Greenwich: at the Rte. 403 (West) Ramp to Rte. 4, right lane closed for drainage work, Mon.- Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Greenwich: Division St East/West., from I-95 North on-ramp from Division St. to Rte. 4 South on/off, left lane closed for construction, Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Exeter: Rte. 165, from Ten Rod Rd Bridge (under I-95) to Kings Crossing and Black Plain Rd., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Exeter: Rte. 165, from Kings Crossing to Black Plain Rd., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 403, under Devils Foot Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St. in North Kingstown to the Old Pine Rd., in Narragansett, shoulder closures with raised structures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 1A, from Beach St. to Hamilton Allenton Rd. in North Kingstown and at the intersection of Boston Neck Rd. and Plum Point Rd., alternating one-way traffic with raised structures for paving/striping, and utility work, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Richmond: Rte. 112 North and South, at the intersection of Richmond Town House Rd. (Rte. 112) to Cardinal Ln. (Rte. 138), alternating one-way traffic for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to Metro Center Blvd., various lanes closed for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Greenwich Ave. to King St., various lane closures for milling/paving and striping, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Coventry: Rte. 33, before and after Sandy Bottom Bridge, road closed for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to T.F. Green Airport entrance, various lane closures for and drainage work Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to T.F. Green Airport entrance, various lane closures for and curb/sidewalk work Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Warwick: before and after the West Natick Rd. Bridge, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 113 East and West, from #400 East Ave driveway (CCRI) to Greenwich Ave. (Rte. 5), alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.- Thurs., 9 a.m.-12 p.m.



Warwick: at the intersection of Jughandle Rd. and West Natick Rd., right shoulder closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

West Warwick: Providence St., from Prospect Hill Ave. to River St., alternating lane closures for milling/paving, Sun., and Mon. night 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Continuing

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.