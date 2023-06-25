South Kingstown, RI – The Newport Gulls extended their winning streak to three games after a 5-2 win against the Ocean State Waves in the first game of the Pell Bridge Series on Saturday night at Old Mountain Field.

Box Score

The Gulls did not waste any time as they got on the board in the first inning. Trent Farquhar (Michigan State University) got things started by launching his second home run of the season. Then after a single by Sam Kulasingam (United States Air Force Academy), Kolby Branch (University of Baylor) hit his first home run of the season. In the bottom of the first, the Waves were able to get one run back as TJ McKenzie singled and scored on a fielding error to cut into the deficit, 3-1.

In the second inning, the Gulls picked up where they left off as Billy Butler (University of Rhode Island) led off the frame with a single and later came around to score on a Niko Brini (University of Connecticut) RBI single. Through the first two innings of play, the Gulls led 4-1 over the Waves.

In the third inning, Newport kept the scoring going. They tacked on another run on a Bryan Broecker (Michigan State University) RBI single which scored Kulasingam after he reached on a leadoff walk. Broecker’s single gave the Gulls a 4-1 lead through three innings.

Each team was held scoreless for the next four innings until the eighth. After Garrett Howe doubled to lead off the inning, Parker Rowland singled to score Howe and trimmed the Gulls lead to 5-2.

Brian Hendry (Oklahoma State University) started the game for the Gulls and went four innings, allowing one run and struck out seven batters. Kade Shatwell (Oklahoma State University) came in to relieve Hendry and did not allow a run in two innings. Nolan Pender (Bellarmine University) then came in and pitched 1.2 innings and allowed one run. Grant Umberger (Virgina Tech University) finished the job for the Gulls as he pitched the final 1.1 innings, struck out three and picked up the save.

With the win, the Gulls improved their record to 12-3 on the season, the best record in the NECBL. The Waves dropped to 8-7-1 and will remain in third place in the Coastal Division.

Newport will return home on Monday June 26rd to take on the Vermont Mountaineers at historic Cardines Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and will be broadcasted live on the NECBL Broadcast Network.