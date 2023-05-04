Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Friday, May 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Carbon Leaf live at 8 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Live: Newport Live Presents Steve and Bokani Dyer – Jazz from South Africa at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, May 6

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 1:30 pm & 4 pm, Fly Fishing Film Tour 2023 with American Saltwater Guide Association at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Senders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing Co: Dan San Band from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, May 7

Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returns on May 7

This year’s parade will honor the 245 officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022, including Bristol, Connecticut, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hazmy as well as Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci.

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

 City & Government

