Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Friday, May 5
What’s Up Interview: RI drummer Jesse Humphrey of Carbon Leaf, band playing Jane Pickens Friday, May 5
What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, playing Greenwich Odeum on May 5
Newport-based band Laden Valley to perform at the Greenwich Odeum on May 5
Sarah Silverman bringing ‘Grow Some Lips Tour’ to Mohegan Sun Arena on May 5
Things To Do
- 11:30 am to 11:30 pm: Cinco de Mayo Party at Diego’s Newport
- 12 pm: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by the Beach at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
- 2 pm: Full Moon Celebration! at Recharge Newport
- 2 pm: Cinco De Mayo at Rejects
- 4:30 pm: Flower Moon Sleepover Party at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm to 8 pm: May Beer Hall ft. Take It To The Bridge Trio at Newport Vineyards
- 7:15 pm: Bike Newport’s Full Moon Ride
- 7:30 pm: Newport Live Presents Steve and Bokani Dyer – Jazz from South Africa
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Carbon Leaf live at The JPT
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Carbon Leaf live at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Live: Newport Live Presents Steve and Bokani Dyer – Jazz from South Africa at 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Technical Review Committee at 8:30 am
Saturday, May 6
Saturday farmers market opens in Middletown on May 6 with new vendors and activities
Potter League’s premiere spring fundraiser – LoveBash for Animals is back on May 6
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm: 2023 NERFU CUP at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans Campus
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am: Rockin Mama’s Maker’s Market at VFW Post 5390 in Portsmouth
- 11 am: “First Glimpse” Unveiling at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am: Volunteers needed for Newport Burying Ground clean-up at Common Burying Ground
- 12:30 pm: First Mingle at Rejects Beer Co.
- 1 pm: Good Vibes Fair at MIST
- 5 pm: A Kentucky-Style Derby Party to benefit the Star Kids Program at Ochre Court
- 5 pm to 7:30 pm: Kentucky Derby Viewing Party at The Lounge at Newport Harbor Island Resort
- 5 pm to 7 pm: 5 Rhodes Traveled at DeBlois Gallery
- 6 pm: Mexican Celebration Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 1:30 pm & 4 pm, Fly Fishing Film Tour 2023 with American Saltwater Guide Association at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Senders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing Co: Dan San Band from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 9 am, Tiverton Town Council at 9 am
Sunday, May 7
Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returns on May 7
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm: 2023 NERFU CUP at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am: Four Burying Grounds Walking Tour
- 11:50 am: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade
- 2 pm to 4 pm: 3rd Annual Stuffie Smackdown! at Newport Irish American Athletic Club
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.