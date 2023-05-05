Louis Armstrong once noted, “Music is life itself.” We agree .. and in this week’s “Six Picks Music,” we’re living the dream with everything from rock to jazz to classical. Have a great weekend!

Friday: There will be jazz in Newport tonight! Tickets are still available for the Steve and Bokani Dyer Quartet, a South African jazz band playing a Newport Live show at the Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church. The father/son combo, fresh off a gig as visiting teacher-performers at Lincoln Center in New York City, has a unique take on modern jazz sounds. Click here for details.

Sunday: Alt-country/Rock/Punk singer-songwriter Lydia Loveless brings raw-spirited energy and passion to every show. She’s one of the great artists of the 2010’s breezing along on smooth county-inflected vocals spread out over a kickass rock beat. Don’t miss this show at Askew Sunday evening! RI’s The Quahogs open. Click here for details.

Sunday: Following a great night of music last May at Jane Pickens, The Wallflowers return to the area with a show at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich Sunday. Led by Jakob Dylan, the band is celebrating over 30 years on the road and their latest release Exit Wounds. Tim Gearan opens at 8PM. Late word, the show is sold out. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: One of the great works of classical music, Verdi’s Requiem, will be performed by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra this weekend at The Vets in Providence. Guest conductor Tania Miller will lead the Providence Singers in the performance. You have two opportunities to see the show – discounted rush tickets are available for Friday night, and seats are still available for Saturday’s show. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: The annual PVD Cello Fest is a unique event featuring artists from numerous genres celebrating the cello. You’ll hear national touring artists and local musicians playing everything from classical to rock to North Indian Hindustani music. Events are held at the Mathewson Street Church and the Providence Public Library beginning Friday night. Click here for details.

Saturday: Jam to the chill ska/reggae sounds of Bumpin Uglies at The Met in Pawtucket Saturday night. Hear tunes from their latest album Mid-Atlantic Dub and more. Crooked Coast opens at 8PM. Click here for details.