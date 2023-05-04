The Aquidneck Island National Police Parade will celebrate its 38th Police Parade in Middletown and Newport on Sunday, May 7.

The Parade, which will be held rain or shine, will begin at 11:50 am in front of the Hampton Inn, 317 West Main Road. The parade will proceed southbound on West Main Rd into Newport and ends at the reviewing stand located in Washington Square.

This year’s parade will honor the 245 officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022, including Bristol, Connecticut, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hazmy as well as Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci.

Two honorary members, Newport Police Department Retired Chief Gary Silva, and Providence Police Department Retired Colonel Hugh Clements will also be recognized.

Begun in 1973, the parade’s intent is to celebrate a history of recognizing law enforcement officers past and present for their duty, honor, and sacrifice to the communities they serve.

The National Police Parade is one of only a handful of parades of this type around the country outside of Washington D.C., according to organizers.

Traffic Impact

The City of Newport shared the following update regarding traffic detours;

Expect Detours for The Aquidneck Island National Police Parade on Sunday. Motorists should expect detours and parking restrictions along Lower Broadway and Washington Square as the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returns on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Traffic flow and parking in Newport will be affected by in the Lower Broadway and Washington Square area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and parking will be limited. The parade is scheduled to step off at 11:50 a.m. however participants will begin staging on West Main Road in Middletown beginning at 10 a.m. As a result, it is recommended that people coming into Newport approach from either Memorial Boulevard or JT Connell Highway to America’s Cup Avenue. The two best routes into the city with available public parking are: Westbound on Memorial Blvd, right onto Bellevue Ave (northbound), left on Church St and right into the Waterfront parking lot (situated between Church and Mary St).

Farewell St south to America’s Cup Ave and right into the Gateway parking garage Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. All vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed: Broadway from Admiral Kalbfus to Washington Square south (both sides)

Touro Street from Thames Street to Spring Street