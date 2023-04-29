A pair of critically acclaimed indie-folk/Americana bands, Newport’s Laden Valley and The Sea, The Sea, take over the Greenwich Odeum stage for a special show Friday, May 5. Both bands are rising stars in the indie music community, with songs featuring inspired lyrics and strong musicianship. Click here for tickets to the show.

We spoke to Evan St. Martin, half of the duo at the core of Laden Valley, last year about his band. St. Martin founded the band with Dave Sarazen, with a sound that “oscillates between stripped down acoustic ballads to winding psychedelic improvisations… paying homage to the wide-ranging sonic palette of the 1970s.”

St. Pierre shared a little about the band’s recent album, Landline.

“We have been putting together the album since last June. We started recording at a studio in Lincoln called Big Nice, but I had been writing it over the last two years,” said St. Martin. “For this album, we wanted to do something that was folk-oriented. It features a lot of acoustic instruments with harmonies front and center. Dave and I present as a duo, but we have a full band behind us on the album. I had a bunch of songs lying around over the years that have been acoustic guitar/Americana-based. I felt like I need to put these all together and put them on record.”

“There are some parts of the album where we diverge a little bit and get a little bit spacey. It feels like we’re honoring the folk tradition by keeping many of the arrangements simple,” he added.

St. Martin enjoys living in Newport and playing shows at venues like Jane Pickens. “Newport is the type of place where it feels very much like a small town. You go to the grocery store, the coffee shop or a restaurant, you end up seeing the same people all the time. And you only see them in those settings,” he explained.

The Sea, The Sea

Chuck E. Costa and Mira Costa make up the upstate New York-based indie folk-pop duo The Sea, The Sea. Known for their two-part harmonies, Huffington Post noted they are “two of the loveliest male-female voices you might ever hear this or any other year.”

Click here for tickets and more details on the show.