Renowned comedian, actress, writer, and producer Sarah Silverman is set to perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena on May 5th at 8:00 pm.
The show, part of her Grow Some Lips Tour, will feature Silverman’s unique brand of humor that has earned her two Emmy Awards. Ticket prices for the event are $99.50, $49.50, and $39.50 and will be available for purchase on February 17th at 10:00 am on Ticketmaster.com.
The Mohegan Sun Box Office will also have tickets available beginning February 18th. Silverman, who is known for her work in film and television, recently wrapped production on Netflix’s biopic Maestro, where she played the role of composer Leonard Bernstein’s sister, Shirley.
In addition to her acting work, she also hosts her own podcast and has released several successful stand-up specials. Mohegan Sun Arena, which finished 2021 as the top-ranked indoor arena in the world, is thrilled to welcome Silverman and her fans for what is sure to be a memorable evening of laughter and entertainment.
Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics.
The Newport Folk Festival continued its 2023 lineup announcements today, announcing that Jonathan Richman will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, July 30. Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics. He first gained popularity as the frontman of the proto-punk…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 6 – 10, 2023.
Several homes were recently sold in Newport County, with data from Rhode Island Statewide MLS showing some notable sales. In Middletown, a single-family home at 670 Forest Park Avenue was recently sold for $129,000. The cozy home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 756 square feet of living space, and was initially listed for $140,000.…
Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning this Friday February 19 at 10am local time
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced additional North American dates on their 2023 international tour in 18 cities, with newly-added shows beginning at Wrigley Field on August 9 and running through December 8 at San Francisco’s Chase Center, including a stop at Gillette Stadium on August 24. Multiple nights have been scheduled…
Public Housing Capital Fund will help 24 local housing authorities improve public housing and expand affordable housing opportunities for more RIers
Rhode Island is set to receive over $26 million in federal funding for the renovation and improvement of public housing in 24 cities and towns. The funds will be provided through the Public Housing Capital Fund, administered by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, to help local communities preserve, develop, finance, and modernize…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.