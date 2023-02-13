Renowned comedian, actress, writer, and producer Sarah Silverman is set to perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena on May 5th at 8:00 pm.

The show, part of her Grow Some Lips Tour, will feature Silverman’s unique brand of humor that has earned her two Emmy Awards. Ticket prices for the event are $99.50, $49.50, and $39.50 and will be available for purchase on February 17th at 10:00 am on Ticketmaster.com.

The Mohegan Sun Box Office will also have tickets available beginning February 18th. Silverman, who is known for her work in film and television, recently wrapped production on Netflix’s biopic Maestro, where she played the role of composer Leonard Bernstein’s sister, Shirley.

In addition to her acting work, she also hosts her own podcast and has released several successful stand-up specials. Mohegan Sun Arena, which finished 2021 as the top-ranked indoor arena in the world, is thrilled to welcome Silverman and her fans for what is sure to be a memorable evening of laughter and entertainment.