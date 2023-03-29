Laden Valley, a folk-rock band from Newport, is set to take the stage at the Greenwich Odeum on May 5, 2023. With Evan St. Martin and Dave Sarazen at the helm, the band promises to deliver a night of music that will leave the audience craving for more.

The concert marks a special occasion for Dave Sarazen, who was born and raised in East Greenwich. The hometown show is a chance for Sarazen to share his music with his community and connect with his roots.

Fans can expect to hear Laden Valley’s full band in action, bringing their unique sound to the stage. The band’s signature blend of indie, folk, and rock influences creates a sound that is both familiar and fresh.

Joining Laden Valley for the night is Upstate New York-based band The Sea The Sea. Known for their captivating melodies and harmonies, The Sea The Sea is the perfect complement to Laden Valley’s sound.

For the people of East Greenwich, this concert is a rare opportunity to see one of their own performing on a big stage. For Laden Valley, it is a chance to pay homage to their roots and connect with the people who have supported them from the beginning.

For more information about the concert, including ticket prices and availability, visit the Greenwich Odeum’s website or contact their box office at (401) 885-4000.