Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. Tyler is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients and prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate. His business is built on a foundation of trust and communication.

Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible. In order to best serve his clients interests, he also has deep rooted relationships with a collection of local builders, contractors and technicians to ensure that every property need is covered by a qualified professional.

A leading member of the Fitzpatrick Team, the #1 real estate team in Newport County and #1 RE/MAX Team in Rhode Island, Tyler ranks amongst the top producing agents and closed 2022 with over $25 million dollars in individual sales. He is on the Board of Directors for the Newport County Board of Realtors and is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. When he's not working, he's planning his next project, enjoying time on the water or the golf course, and spending time with his dogs - Red and Freya.