This weekend is set to be a busy one for real estate agents and prospective homebuyers in Newport County.

A plethora of open houses are happening across the area from May 5th to May 7th, offering a diverse range of single-family homes, condominiums, and multi-family units to potential buyers.

Newport

  • 20 Spring Street, a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condominium priced at $1,550,000. Open on May 6th from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM and on May 6th from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
  • 259 Gibbs Avenue #6, a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condominium priced at $675,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM and on May 7th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.
  • 1 Beach Street, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home priced at $759,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
  • 38 Red Tail Trail, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home priced at $225,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
  • 26 Coddington Wharf Wharf #2S & 1N, a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom condominium priced at $1,895,000. Open on May 6th from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.
  • 26 Narragansett Avenue #12, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium priced at $539,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
  • 24 Merton Road #1, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium priced at $549,900. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM and on May 7th from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

Middletown

  • 74 Honeyman Avenue, Single Family, 4 bed, 3 bath, $1,595,000. Open on May 5th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM and on May 7th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
  • 17 Wood Road, Single Family, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, $499,000. Open on May 6th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
  • 3 Sherri Lane, Single Family, 3 bed, 2 bath, $679,900. Open on May 6th from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM and on May 7th from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.
  • 29 Bayview Park, Single Family, 2 bed, 1 bath, $139,000. Open on May 7th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Portsmouth

  • 1325319 5 Carnegie Abbey Lane, Single Family, 3 bed, 5 bath, $1,795,000. Open on May 5th from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM and on May 6th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
  • 92 Stony Brook Lane, Condominium, 2 bed, 3.5 bath, $775,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
  • 63 Black Point Lane, Single Family, 3 bed, 3 bath, $919,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.
  • 62 Brown Terrace, Single Family, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, $430,000. Open on May 7th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
  • 39 Powel Avenue, 2-4 Units Multi Family, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, $1,465,000. Open on May 7th from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.
  • 221 Riverside Street, Single Family, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, $1,287,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
  • 100 Greystone Terrace, Single Family, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, $1,195,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
  • 65 Park Avenue, 2-4 Units Multi Family, 5 bed, 3 bath, $1,200,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.
Jamestown

  • 120 Battery Lane: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, priced at $3,795,000. Open on May 6th from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

Tiverton

  • 42 Mathew Road: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, priced at $445,000. Open on May 5th from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM and May 7th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.
  • 57 Hayden Avenue: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, priced at $449,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
  • 38 Red Tail Trail: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, priced at $225,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
  • 75 Ridgeside Lane: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, priced at $465,000. Open on May 7th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Little Compton

  • There are no open houses in Little Compton this weekend.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. Tyler is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients and prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate. His business is built on a foundation of trust and communication.

Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible. In order to best serve his clients interests, he also has deep rooted relationships with a collection of local builders, contractors and technicians to ensure that every property need is covered by a qualified professional.

A leading member of the Fitzpatrick Team, the #1 real estate team in Newport County and #1 RE/MAX Team in Rhode Island, Tyler ranks amongst the top producing agents and closed 2022 with over $25 million dollars in individual sales. He is on the Board of Directors for the Newport County Board of Realtors and is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. When he's not working, he's planning his next project, enjoying time on the water or the golf course, and spending time with his dogs - Red and Freya.