This weekend is set to be a busy one for real estate agents and prospective homebuyers in Newport County.
A plethora of open houses are happening across the area from May 5th to May 7th, offering a diverse range of single-family homes, condominiums, and multi-family units to potential buyers.
Newport
- 20 Spring Street, a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condominium priced at $1,550,000. Open on May 6th from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM and on May 6th from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
- 259 Gibbs Avenue #6, a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condominium priced at $675,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM and on May 7th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.
- 1 Beach Street, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home priced at $759,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
- 38 Red Tail Trail, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home priced at $225,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
- 26 Coddington Wharf Wharf #2S & 1N, a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom condominium priced at $1,895,000. Open on May 6th from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.
- 26 Narragansett Avenue #12, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium priced at $539,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
- 24 Merton Road #1, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium priced at $549,900. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM and on May 7th from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.
Middletown
- 74 Honeyman Avenue, Single Family, 4 bed, 3 bath, $1,595,000. Open on May 5th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM and on May 7th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
- 17 Wood Road, Single Family, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, $499,000. Open on May 6th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
- 3 Sherri Lane, Single Family, 3 bed, 2 bath, $679,900. Open on May 6th from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM and on May 7th from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.
- 29 Bayview Park, Single Family, 2 bed, 1 bath, $139,000. Open on May 7th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Portsmouth
- 1325319 5 Carnegie Abbey Lane, Single Family, 3 bed, 5 bath, $1,795,000. Open on May 5th from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM and on May 6th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
- 92 Stony Brook Lane, Condominium, 2 bed, 3.5 bath, $775,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
- 63 Black Point Lane, Single Family, 3 bed, 3 bath, $919,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.
- 62 Brown Terrace, Single Family, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, $430,000. Open on May 7th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
- 39 Powel Avenue, 2-4 Units Multi Family, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, $1,465,000. Open on May 7th from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.
- 221 Riverside Street, Single Family, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, $1,287,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
- 100 Greystone Terrace, Single Family, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, $1,195,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
- 65 Park Avenue, 2-4 Units Multi Family, 5 bed, 3 bath, $1,200,000. Open on May 6th from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.
Jamestown
- 120 Battery Lane: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, priced at $3,795,000. Open on May 6th from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.
Tiverton
- 42 Mathew Road: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, priced at $445,000. Open on May 5th from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM and May 7th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.
- 57 Hayden Avenue: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, priced at $449,000. Open on May 6th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
- 75 Ridgeside Lane: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, priced at $465,000. Open on May 7th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
Little Compton
- There are no open houses in Little Compton this weekend.