Here’s our weekly round of events happening around the state. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, and some nice outdoor weather. Have a great weekend!

Friday: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by the beach with Newport’s best food and drink from Diego’s Cantina and Reject’s Brewery. Diego’s is open at noon with drink specials and the brewery opens at 2PM with the official release of their highly regarded Mexican lager. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: One of the great works of classical music, Verdi’s Requiem will be performed by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra this weekend at The Vets in Providence. Guest conductor Tania Miller will lead the Providence Singers in the performance. You have two opportunities to see the show – discounted rush tickets are available for Friday night, and seats are still available for Saturday’s show. Click here for details.

Saturday: It’s Derby Day, with many events around the region, including a benefit in Cranston for the MAE Organization, the 2nd Annual Kentucky Derby Taking the Reins. Wear those derby hats and bowties for the party at the Park Theatre beginning at 5PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Providence Rock and Roll Yard Sale x InDowncity is a free, fun, family-friendly event held on Westminster Street – between Eddy Street and Clemence Street – in downtown Providence. The festivities include food trucks, over 25 vinyl, vintage, and DIY craft vendors, beverages from Long Live Beerworks, and music from Studebaker Hawk. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Flower Moon means its time for Bike Newport‘s monthly Full Moon Ride. Riders should gather at 6:45 at Equity Park for the 15 mile ride “with scenic harbor, bay, and ocean views – lit first by the setting sun, and then by the rising moon city.” Click here for details.

All Weekend: There Was and There was Not is a one-woman performance at the Contemporary Theater in Wakefield from Susie Chakmakian that brings Armenian culture and history to life. Chakmakian weaves in her personal family stories as a real-life first-generation Armenian-American to connect with the big picture and try to make sense of it all. Click here for details.