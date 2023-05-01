The Potter League invites you to the return of the annual in-person LoveBash for Animals, Saturday, May 6, from 6:30 pm-10:00 pm at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, RI.

The LoveBash for Animals will feature a cocktail reception, seated dinner, an exciting silent and live auction, live music, and a unique and up-close look at the life-saving programs and services the Potter League provides, and more.

Sit, Stay, Bid! Bid your tails off on items in our mobile silent auction from Friday, April 14th to Saturday, May 6.

Thousands of homeless animals rely on us for lifesaving care every year. Your attendance at the LoveBash for Animals, along with hundreds of fellow animal lovers, helps us ensure ALL animals receive the second chance they need and deserve. With your support, the Potter League can continue to provide life-saving care that creates new beginnings and delivers programs and services to help both pets and people.

Tickets are $150 or tables of 10 for $1,500 are available. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.LoveBashforAnimals. com or call 401-846-0592. Cocktail attire is suggested, and free parking is available. This event is for humans only.

All proceeds benefit hopeful and homeless animals in our care and in the communities we serve.

About the Potter League for Animals

The Potter League for Animals is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals. We promote the humane treatment of all animals and provide shelter and care for lost or unwanted companion animals. Through community education and the fostering of relationships between people and animals, we enhance the animals’ future and enrich the human experience. Founded in 1929, the Potter League for Animals is Rhode Island’s go-to animal resource center helping pets and people in Rhode Island and beyond. The Potter League Animal Care & Adoption Center is located at 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI, the Potter League Spay & Neuter Clinic is located at 235 Elm Street, Warwick, RI, and Potter League Pets In Need Veterinary Clinic is located at 50 Amaral St. Riverside, RI. For more information, visit www.potterleague.org or call 401-846-0592.