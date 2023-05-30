Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island, this week, May 30 – June 4, 2023.
Tuesday, May 30
Cruise Ship Schedule: Seven Seas Navigator will arrive in Newport today. The 560 ft. long ship has a capacity for 490 passengers and 340 crew.
Kingscote, Hunter House to open May 30
The two oldest houses owned by The Preservation Society of Newport County – one sporting a new exterior paint job that is more historically accurate, the other offering a new interpretation of its long history – will open daily for tours starting Tuesday, May 30.
On This Day In Newport History – May 30, 1880: League of American Wheelmen, the first national bicycle society, formed in Newport
The League of American Bicyclists was founded as the League of American Wheelmen on May 30, 1880 in Newport, Rhode Island.
Things To Do
- 7 am: Outdoor Yoga with Meredith Ewenson
- 5:15 pm: Zumba at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: High Noon Tequila Soda Party at The Reef
- 6 pm: Photography and the Mind Body Connection at Recharge Newport
- 6:30 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm, Master Gardener at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm, John Erikson at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia Night at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
Wednesday, May 31
City of Newport: Short-term rental renewals are due by May 31
Operators of STR Properties Required to Register with City
Things To Do
- 1 pm: Arboretum Tour: Weetamoe at Weetamoe Arboretum
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm to 5:30 pm: Book Signing: Ann Hood – CLEMENTINE at Charter Books
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Self Esteem Through Art and Reject Beer Co. presents an evening of beer label collage making class
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm, Master Gardener at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo Night at 7 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
Thursday, June 1
Cruise Ship Schedule: Seven Seas Navigator will arrive in Newport today. The 560 ft. long ship has a capacity for 490 passengers and 340 crew.
City of Newport will host a public community forum with finalists for Police Chief
The forum, which is slated to be held on Thursday, June 1st at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, is intended to provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates on topics including community policing, quality of life concerns, and their overall vision for the Department
Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to host Women in Business Luncheon
This year’s keynote speaker is Kim Anderson, Creator and Co-founder of Plant City and Plant City X, and Co-founder and GP of EverHope Capital.
Things To Do
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm: Women in Business Luncheon at Marble House
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Cocktail Club: Scotch: Blended vs Single Malt at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Creating a New American Image: Architecture, 1870-1910 at The Breakers
- 7 pm: WIFVNE Presents “The Stewards” Screening at Rejects Beer Co.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm, Master Gardener at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 1:30 pm
Friday, June 2
Cruise Ship Schedule: Celebrity Summit will arrive in Newport today. The 965′ long ship has a capacity for 2,158 passengers and 999 crew.
Inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair to take place June 2 – 4
The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.
Things To Do
- 7:30 am to 9 am: How to Exit Your Business Workshop at Innovate Newport
- 11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm to 7 pm: Newport Rare Book Fair – Preview Night at Newport Congregational Church
- 5 pm: Spring Exhibitions Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: Pride: In Retrospect at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: The Polo Passport at The JPT
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Polo Passport at 6 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Loos Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Caitlin Cary Duo from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: John Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, June 3
2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference to be held in Newport on June 3
The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference on Saturday, June 3 from 8 am – 5 pm at the Sail Newport Marine Education and Recreation Center.
Ukraine Polo Team to take on Team USA in Newport Polo season opener
Weekend to include premiere of ‘Polo Passport’ at The JPT
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am: Fort Adams Community Yard Sale on Jackson Court
- 9 am: 3rd Annual Plant Sale at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm: Spring Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 11 am to 6 pm: Newport Rare Book Fair at Newport Congregational Church
- 11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Bike Newport’s Big Blue Bike Barn Celebration
- 5 pm: USA vs Ukraine at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 6 pm: BINGO Night at The Columbus Club
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm: Beavertail Lighthouse Full Moon Soundbath
- 7 pm: Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise with the Grapes & Gourmet Shop
- 7:30 pm: Newport Yogis Full Moon Summer Series at Surfers End
- 7:45 pm: Bike Newport’s Full Moon Ride
Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 4:30 pm, Somewhere In Queens at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Justin Pomfret and The Travelin’ Wanna’s B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, June 4
Things To Do
- 7:30 am: 2023 BankNewport 10 Miler
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Newport Polo
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm: Spring Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 11 am to 5 pm: Newport Rare Book Fair at Newport Congregational Church
- 11 am to 6 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 1:30 pm: Kids party at Greenvale Vineyards
- 3 pm: Inaugural Concert of Historic Music of Newport Series at Touro Park
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown from 6 pm to 9 pm, DJ D-Wun from 9 pm to close
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Landing: OP at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: Double A at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
