Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island, this week, May 30 – June 4, 2023.

Tuesday, May 30

Cruise Ship Schedule: Seven Seas Navigator will arrive in Newport today. The 560 ft. long ship has a capacity for 490 passengers and 340 crew.

Kingscote, Hunter House to open May 30

The two oldest houses owned by The Preservation Society of Newport County – one sporting a new exterior paint job that is more historically accurate, the other offering a new interpretation of its long history – will open daily for tours starting Tuesday, May 30.

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm
  • Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Wednesday, May 31

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm, Master Gardener at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • The Reef: Music Bingo Night at 7 pm

City & Government

Thursday, June 1

Cruise Ship Schedule: Seven Seas Navigator will arrive in Newport today. The 560 ft. long ship has a capacity for 490 passengers and 340 crew.

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm, Master Gardener at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Friday, June 2

Cruise Ship Schedule: Celebrity Summit will arrive in Newport today. The 965′ long ship has a capacity for 2,158 passengers and 999 crew.

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Polo Passport at 6 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Loos Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Caitlin Cary Duo from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: John Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, June 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 4:30 pm, Somewhere In Queens at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Justin Pomfret and The Travelin’ Wanna’s B’s at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, June 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown from 6 pm to 9 pm, DJ D-Wun from 9 pm to close
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Landing: OP at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: Double A at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

