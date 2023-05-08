Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend, May 8 – 14, 2023.
Monday, May 8
Things To Do
- 5 pm: Zumba at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: Newport’s Got Talent with The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, May 9
Things To Do
- 1 pm: Arboretum Tour: Toad Hall
- 1:30 pm: AARP #207 Planning London, Paris Trip in 2024
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee at 4:30 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Middletown Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:15 pm, Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:15 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, May 10
Things To Do
- 3 pm: Wednesday Flight Nights at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 4:30 pm: Live From The Loading Dock: Chelly Knight and CBD at the MLK Center
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
- Queen Anne’s Lofe: Ben OConnor Live at 6 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 9 am, Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 1 pm, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm, Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, May 11
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 5:30 pm: Exploring Ida Lewis: A Newport Historical Society Event with Author Lenore Skomal and Screenwriter Nico Raineau
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Mother’s Day Celebration at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm: newportFILM presents Being Mary Tyler Moore at the Casino Theatre
- 7 pm: Newport County Genealogy Society Meeting
- 8 pm: Tom Rush live at The JPT
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Tom Rush live at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- newportFILM: Being Mary Tyler Moore at the Casino Theatre at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Stoneacre Garden: Live music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Friday, May 12
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden
- 3 pm to 9 pm: Top of Newport Opening at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: FranenPhil from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: John Erikson at 7 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, May 13
Things To Do
- The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- 8 am to 10 am: Annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden
- 8 am to 12 pm: Birds and Breakfast at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans Campus
- 10 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
- 10:30 am to 12 pm: Tour of the Coddington Burial Ground
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Newport String Project: Spring Concert 2023 at Newport Art Museum
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm: Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists with Raye Zaragoza at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm: The Lone Bellow Live at The JPT
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Lone Bellow live at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farmdog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Live: Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists with Raye Zaragoza at Emmanuel Church at 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, May 14
Things To Do
- The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- 10 am: Mother’s Day Mimosa Cruise from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 10 am to 4 pm: Mother’s Day Brunch at Newport Vineyards
- 10 am to 5 pm: Moms FREE Special at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am to 2 pm: 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Specialty Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 11 am to 4 pm: Mother’s Day Lunch at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 11:30 am to 2 pm: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm: Cocktail Wars: Pink Drinks For A Cause in Newport RI at Bar & Board
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Mother’s Day Champagne Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 2 pm to 4 pm: 3rd Annual Stuffie Smackdown! at Newport Irish American Athletic Club
- 2 pm: NSQ plays Mozart, Bosmans and Roustom @ Four Corners Arts Center
- 2:30 pm: Britton-René Collins: The Versatile Marimba at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 4:30 pm: Shaped by Water – First Public Screening with concert by Caroline Jones at Fort Adams State Park
- 6 pm: Mother’s Day Cruise with Lois Vaughan, Solo Jazz Performance with Coastal Queen Cruises
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi & The All Starz from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.