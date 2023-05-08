Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend, May 8 – 14, 2023.

Monday, May 8

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: Newport’s Got Talent with The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Newport Live

Tuesday, May 9

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

City & Government

Hotel Viking

Wednesday, May 10

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
  • Queen Anne’s Lofe: Ben OConnor Live at 6 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Newport Live

Thursday, May 11

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Tom Rush live at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • newportFILM: Being Mary Tyler Moore at the Casino Theatre at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am
  • Stoneacre Garden: Live music at 7 pm

City & Government

11th Hour Racing

Friday, May 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: FranenPhil from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: John Erikson at 7 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, May 13

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Lone Bellow live at 8 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Farmdog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Live: Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists with Raye Zaragoza at Emmanuel Church at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, May 14

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi & The All Starz from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

 City & Government

