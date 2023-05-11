Get ready for a very busy Mother’s Day weekend with events happening all over Rhode Island. Here are a few good ones in our weekly column, “Six Picks Events.”

All Weekend: Celebrate sailing and more and this weekend with nine days of fun at the Ocean Race Stopover at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. The festivities include sailing lessons, kids activities, live music and more. Click here for details.

Saturday: The First Strike Festival is a commemoration of the first industrial workers strike held in the United States. Celebrate labor history at the Slater Mill National Historic Landmark in Pawtucket with day-long events including tours, live music, a songwriting workshop with Mark Cutler, art demonstrations, and more beginning at Noon. Click here for details.

Saturday: It’s the one-year anniversary show at The Comedy Park located at the Park Theatre in Cranston. Head over for a night of laughs with Bill Simas, Tom Stewart, Anthony Kuze and John Perrotta beginning at 7PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Earlier this week, WUN’s Frank O’Donnell wrote about a unique program coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center here. Don’t miss “No Excuses, No Limits” a free sensory-friendly performance from international dance company ILL-Abilities at 2PM. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Rhode Island continues to add more farms to the landscape and farmer’s market are booming, as consumers continue to discover the joys of buying local. A few favorites open this weekend include the Aquidneck Growers Markets in Middletown, the Pawtucket Farmers Market at The Guild, and the South Kingstown Farmers Market.

Saturday: Head to Mt. Hope Farm in Bristol bright and early for Spring Fest, an event featuring the annual Bristol Garden Club spring plant sale, vendors, food trucks, a visit with the Pokanokets, face painting, and a farm scavenger hunt. The event runs from 9AM-12:30PM. Click here for details.