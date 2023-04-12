The Ocean Race, often described as the longest and toughest professional sporting event in the world, is headed to the Ocean State for a stop in Newport, and a nine-day family-friendly celebration, May 13-21.

Sail Newport, Rhode Island’s Public Sailing Center, along with the State of Rhode Island and 11th Hour Racing, will co-host the event at Fort Adams State Park. The Newport-based 11th Hour Racing is an organization that mobilizes sailing, maritime, and coastal communities with an innovative approach to inspire solutions for the ocean.

“The 2015 and 2018 race stopovers drew over 200,000 visitors to Newport and generated tens of millions of dollars in economic activity in Rhode Island,” said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, who led a press conference today about The Ocean Race Newport at the State House. “I invite Rhode Islanders to come see what it’s all about in May. Take a day trip to the City by the Sea and take in the views of beautiful waters, accessible recreational spaces, and world-class sailing.”

The race heads for Newport from Itajaí, Brazil, on April 23. The 5,500-nautical mile Leg 4 navigates north along the eastern seaboard with an arrival date in Newport of May 10-12.

Bristol, RI, sailor Charlie Enright on the Newport-based 11th Hour Racing Team skippers the only American entry in the race. Amory Ross of Newport is also participating as the team’s onboard media crew member. Three other international men and women crew members complete the team of world-class sailors.

Sustainability is a core value of The Ocean Race and the Newport stopover. The sustainability programs aim to bring awareness to ocean health issues and inspire and engage the sailing community, sports world, cities, states and countries, and visitors of all ages on this critical issue.

“Newport and the Ocean State always offer an enthusiastic and warm welcome to the teams, their families, and all those who come to visit and experience this exciting and fun event,” says Rob MacMillan, 11th Hour Racing president and co-founder. “The State of Rhode Island continues to demonstrate its leadership in marine events, sustainability and ocean stewardship. We are fortunate to have a great sailing team, and wonderful partners in Sail Newport, DEM and the entire state.”

The Ocean Race organizers intend to hold the first climate-positive international sporting event. The Newport Stopover embraces this goal by striving to be a zero-waste event with a minimal carbon footprint.

After the leg finishes at the tip of Fort Adams State Park, the sailors onboard the fleet of high-tech IMOCA 60-foot sailboats will have completed four of the seven legs of the race and covered 24,800 nautical miles or 77 percent of the course. The high-tech sailboats actually “fly” over the water on J-shaped hydrofoils and speeds in the fleet have reached over 40 knots.

Adjacent to the race boats at the Sail Newport docks in Fort Adams State Park, the festival titled “Ocean Live Park” will be open to the public for free everyday May 13 through May 21.

“This race is a showcase of human endurance and world-class sailing,” says Brad Read, executive director of Sail Newport. “We’re so proud to offer the shoreside Ocean Live Park to the public for free due to the generosity of our partners and our shared commitment to keep sailing thriving and sustainability at the forefront in the Ocean State.”

Visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy up-close sailboat racing, visit team bases, the One Blue Voice immersive experience-presented by 11th hour Racing, Try Sailing! for all ages, children’s activities, and outdoor family games, music, food trucks, entertainment, cocktail cafes, special events, and sailor parades.

The Exploration Zone-presented by BankNewport, is an interactive exhibition of educational activities that encompass science, math, technology, and art with a focus on sailing and ocean health. Twenty-four Local and regional nonprofit and mission-focused organizations are featured.

When The Ocean Race departs Newport on May 21, the sailors will make their trans-Atlantic cross to Aarhus, Denmark. From there, the fleet races to The Hague, Netherlands, makes a “fly-by” past Kiel, Germany, finishing in Genoa, Italy, in late June.

Visit the website theoceanracenewport.com for information on how to follow the race, check out the event schedule and music and entertainment line-ups, receive updates, and watch the developing news.

“Rhode Islanders have been welcoming seafarers to our port for nearly 400 years. There’s no better place than Newport to welcome these sailors and this thrilling race, to our bay, our city and our incredible State.” says Read.

Source: Sail Newport