It’s an all-female edition of “Six Picks” this weekend as we honor mothers and all women who rock! (And more!) Check out six of the best concerts around the region in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

Saturday: It’s a spring homecoming show for Smithfield native Sarah Potenza at The Met Saturday night. The former contestant on NBC’s The Voice and America’s Got Talent returns to RI after a recent stint with Postmodern Jukebox. Julie Rhodes opens. Click here for details.

Saturday: Don’t miss Raye Zaragoza at Newport Classical Recital Hall, performing in Newport Live‘s Indigenous Music Series. A rising star in music circles and a social justice activist, Zaragoza recently released the critically acclaimed Women of Color on her label Rebel River Records. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Ladies of Folk, a side project of the Rhode Island Folk Festival, are playing a special Mother’s Day show at Askew in Providence beginning around 11AM Sunday. Bring your mom, dad, aunt, uncle, or BFF to the show with Beth Barron, Jen Long with the Whale Guitar, Tanya McIntyre, Olivia Dolphin, Morgan Johnston and Alida Mckeon. Click here for details.

Sunday: Another Mother’s Day option is to head to Miantonomi Memorial Park in Newport for Britton-René Collins: The Versatile Marimba in an outdoor show sponsored by Newport Classical. The program includes works from Andrew Thomas, Chin Cheng Lin, and Johann Sebastian Bach. Music begins at 2:30PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Here’s a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day – take a 90 minute cruise around Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay with Newport-based jazz musician Lois Vaughan. Coastal Queen Cruises leaves Jamestown at 6PM for this unique experience. Click here for details.

Friday: Get down and boogie on the dance floor at the Updike Room in East Greenwich, where Robin Hathaway’s Soulful Stew blends a cool mix of blues, rock, and soul. Rockin’ Robin rocks! Click here for details.