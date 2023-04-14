Sponsored by Georges Gas & Service Stafford Road, Phil’s Propane, Classic Pizza, and Dunkin Donuts Tiverton, the Tiverton Litter Committee will have its annual Spring Cleanup Week with a kickoff event at Grinnell’s Beach, Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 am -12 pm (rain or shine). Free bags and gloves will be available to Tiverton residents for continued independent cleanups throughout the week. Free food and swag will also be available thanks to our sponsors.

This year’s spring cleanup is in memory of Donald Machado of Coastal Roasters. Prior to his passing, Donald inspired the Tiverton Litter Committee to draw attention to litter issues adjacent to businesses, such as Coastal Roasters. Donald reached out asking for help cleaning up the sea wall behind the town’s popular coffee shop. Please check the tide and wear proper footwear if you’d like to help clean up this area.

At the kickoff, Committee Members will suggest areas in town that need special attention for those needing guidance. Families, school groups, community organizations, scout troops, church groups, employee outings, civic groups, those needing community service and individuals are welcome to attend. Documenting cleanups throughout the week is encouraged with participants asked to tag the Instagram account @clean_up_tiverton to bring social media awareness to both the issue and event.

Litter Committee members and community volunteers who regularly pick up trash throughout the town of Tiverton look forward to the uptick in cleanup efforts during spring cleanup week.

Joyce Andrews, longtime Tiverton resident and committee member (pictured) says: “I pick-up trash at Fogland Beach every day and can use all the help I can get! This Tiverton cleanup week is a great opportunity for community members to join me in my daily cleanup efforts.”

While many Tiverton residents aren’t familiar with this town committee, it is recognized across town that trash is a persistent problem and action must be taken to clean up Tiverton. “It will be great to have community members who aren’t yet familiar with the Tiverton Litter Committee come out to Grinnell’s Beach on kickoff day to learn about the great ‘Adopt an Area’ program in place. Those who sign up for this volunteer program are added to the volunteer list and can pick up free bags at the Tiverton Library.” says Jessica Cullinan, Tiverton Litter Committee Member. Full bags of litter can be dropped off on the 13th at Grinnell’s Beach during the kick off event. During the week, full bags are to be dropped off at the DPW (M-F between 7:30 am – 3:30 pm.)

In addition to the May 13th kickoff, bags are always available at the Tiverton Library during regularly scheduled hours for those signed up on the volunteer list. If you are unable to make the kickoff day, you can contact the Litter Committee to sign up. For more information about the Tiverton Litter Committee check out https://linktr.ee/CleanUpTiverton or email tivertonlittercommittee@gmail.com.