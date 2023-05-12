Looking to find your perfect home in Newport County? Look no further! This weekend, a range of exceptional properties will be available for viewing during open houses. Whether you’re seeking a luxurious single-family residence or a stylish condominium, Newport County has something to offer every discerning buyer. Mark your calendars and get ready to embark on an exciting journey through the vibrant real estate market of Newport County.

Saturday, May 13th

Jamestown:

  1. Property Type: Single Family Time: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM MLS #: 1334675 Address: 175 Narragansett Avenue Beds: 6 Baths: 3/1 Price: $2,850,000
  2. Property Type: Single Family Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM MLS #: 1333559 Address: 59 Seaside Drive Beds: 3 Baths: 4/0 Price: $2,895,000

Little Compton:

  • Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM MLS #: 1335204 Address: 10 Austin Lane Beds: 3 Baths: 2/0 Price: $899,000

Newport:

  1. Property Type: Condominium Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM MLS #: 1332774 Address: 22 Stockholm Street #4 Beds: 2 Baths: 1/1 Price: $450,000
  2. Property Type: Single Family Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM MLS #: 1335226 Address: 2 Sunshine Court Beds: 3 Baths: 1/1 Price: $850,000
  3. Property Type: Condominium Date: 05/13/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM MLS #: 1332628 Address: 26 Narragansett Avenue #12 Beds: 2 Baths: 2/0 Price: $539,000
  4. Property Type: Condominium Date: 05/13/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM MLS #: 1334046 Address: 6 Mann Avenue #A Beds: 1 Baths: 1/0 Price: $369,900
  5. Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM MLS #: 1331792 Address: 35 Wellington Avenue Beds: 4 Baths: 2/1 Price: $1,100,000
  6. Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM MLS #: 1335056 Address: 221 Sprague Street Beds: 3 Baths: 2/0 Price: $399,000
  7. Property Type: Condominium Date: 05/13/23 Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM MLS #: 1334833 Address: 20 Spring Street City: Newport Beds: 4 Baths: 2/1 Price: $1,550,000
  8. Property Type: Condominium Date: 05/13/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM MLS #: 1333081 Address: 259 Gibbs Avenue #6 City: Newport Beds: 2 Baths: 1/1 Price: $675,000

Middletown:

  1. Property Type: Single Family Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM MLS #: 1334838 Address: 9 Spinnaker Court Beds: 5 Baths: 3/0 Price: $799,000
  2. Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM MLS #: 1334828 Address: 74 Honeyman Avenue Beds: 4 Baths: 3/0 Price: $1,595,000
  3. Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM MLS #: 1330093 Address: 34 Hoover Road Beds: 3 Baths: 1/0 Price: $1,250,000
  4. Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM MLS #: 1334810 Address: 17 Wood Road City: Middletown Beds: 3 Baths: 1/1 Price: $499,000

Portsmouth:

  1. Property Type: Single Family Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM MLS #: 1331243 Address: 1021 Anthony Road Beds: 3 Baths: 1/0 Price: $599,000
  2. Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM MLS #: 1334522 Address: 14 Flint Corn Road City: Portsmouth Beds: 2 Baths: 1/1 Price: $419,000
  3. Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM MLS #: 1334064 Address: 221 Riverside Street City: Portsmouth Beds: 3 Baths: 1/1 Price: $1,287,000

Tiverton:

  • Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM MLS #: 1334971 Address: 53 William Barton Drive Beds: 4 Baths: 3/0 Price: $1,200,000
  • Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/13/23 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM MLS #: 1332545 Address: 126 Hilton Street Beds: 4 Baths: 2/0 Price: $725,000

Sunday, May 14th

Middletown:

  1. Property Type: Single Family Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM MLS #: 1330093 Address: 34 Hoover Road Beds: 3 Baths: 1/0 Price: $1,250,000
  2. Property Type: Single Family Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM MLS #: 1334828 Address: 74 Honeyman Avenue Beds: 4 Baths: 3/0 Price: $1,595,000

Newport:

  1. Property Type: Condominium Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM MLS #: 1334046 Address: 6 Mann Avenue #A Beds: 1 Baths: 1/0 Price: $369,900
  2. Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/14/23 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM MLS #: 1332134 Address: 11 Poplar Street City: Newport Beds: 3 Baths: 1/1 Price: $785,000
  3. Property Type: Condominium Date: 05/14/23 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM MLS #: 1334904 Address: 519 Bellevue Avenue #3N City: Newport Beds: 3 Baths: 2/0 Price: $1,195,000

Portsmouth:

  1. Property Type: Single Family Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM MLS #: 1325319 Address: 5 Carnegie Abbey Lane

Tiverton

  • Property Type: Single Family Date: 05/14/23 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM MLS #: 1332545 Address: 126 Hilton Street City: Tiverton Beds: 4 Baths: 2/0 Price: $725,000

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. Tyler is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients and prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate. His business is built on a foundation of trust and communication.

Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible. In order to best serve his clients interests, he also has deep rooted relationships with a collection of local builders, contractors and technicians to ensure that every property need is covered by a qualified professional.

A leading member of the Fitzpatrick Team, the #1 real estate team in Newport County and #1 RE/MAX Team in Rhode Island, Tyler ranks amongst the top producing agents and closed 2022 with over $25 million dollars in individual sales. He is on the Board of Directors for the Newport County Board of Realtors and is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. When he's not working, he's planning his next project, enjoying time on the water or the golf course, and spending time with his dogs - Red and Freya.