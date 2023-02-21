Spectacle Live today announced that the talented Tom Rush will be returning to the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) for “An Evening with Tom Rush ” on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm. Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa.

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.comor by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Now celebrating 52+ years of touring, Tom has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County. Matt Nakoa is an internationally touring singer/songwriter, recently appearing at The White House, throughout India, and regularly with folk icon Tom Rush.

Tickets for An Evening with Tom Rush, Accompanied by Matt Nakoa, at The JPT on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm are $49-$99 and go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

TOM RUSH

Tom Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Tom Petty and Garth Brooks have cited Tom as major influences. His early recordings introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor. Subsequently, his Club 47 concerts brought attention to artists such as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin. As vital and engaging as ever, Tom is still doing what audiences love him for: writing and playing …passionately, tenderly… knitting together the musical traditions and talents of our times. He’s also celebrating a YouTube hit, The Remember Song, for his generation that’s gone viral with over 7 million views. Currently Tom tours as a duo show, accompanied by up and coming Singer/Songwriter Matt Nakoa, continuing to captivate his sell out audiences of loyal fans.

MATT NAKOA

Across the board, his songcraft has garnered awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition and as “Most Requested” at The Falcon Ridge Folk Festival. Though not easily pinned down, “In sum,” as a recent review put it, “Matt Nakoa is musically adept, one of those well-kept secrets you just can’t help but celebrate: intimate and genuine, soulful and bittersweet, a rich poetic songbook sung in praise to a complicated, emotionally present world.”AWARDS “Most Wanted” Winner – Falcon Ridge Folk Festival New Folk Winner – Kerrville Folk Festival Sundilla Radio Hours’ “Albums Of The Year” list Selected to play at The White House “On the ivories, (think of) a hot-handed phenom who can go from Chopin to beer-drenched honkytonk in one set …On guitar, a Jack Johnson-esque singer-songwriter…between his piano chops, charismatic stage presence, and heartfelt originals on guitar…he drops jaws. “The Boston Globe

The Moody Blues' John Lodge will perform 'Days of Future Passed' at The JPT on Feb. 26

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, is bringing his new show, ‘Performs Days of Future Passed’ to the USA.

Spectacle Live today announced that they will present The Moody Blues’ John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed at The JPT on Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm. John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, is bringing his new show, ‘Performs Days of Future Passed’…

by Ryan Belmore

Singer-songwriter Dar Williams to perform at Jane Pickens Theater in March

Dar Williams’ lyrics contain bouquets of optimism, delivered on melodies alternating between beguiling lightness and understated gravity.

Dar Williams, a singer-songwriter known for her bouquets of optimism and melodies that alternate between beguiling lightness and understated gravity, will be performing at the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center in Newport, Rhode Island on Friday, March 24 at 8 pm. Williams believes that everyone has the power and ability to achieve, and encourages…

by Ryan Belmore

Suzanne Vega bringing 'An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories' to The JPT on April 16

Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs.

Spectacle Live today announced that it will present Suzanne Vega: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at The JPT on Sunday, April 16 at 7 pm. Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk…

by Ryan Belmore

George Winston to perform at the Jane Pickens Theater on April 21

An Evening with George Winston on Friday, April 21 at 8pm at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport

Spectacle Live today announced that it will present An Evening with George Winston on Friday, April 21 at 8 pm. “George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums,” Spectacle Live says in an announcement. “A…

by Ryan Belmore

Carbon Leaf coming to The JPT

Carbon Leaf, founded at Randolph-Macon College in 1992, has been a staple in the music industry for over three decades.

Spectacle Live today announced that they will present Carbon Leaf at Jane Pickens Theater (The JPT) on Friday, May 5th, at 8 pm. Carbon Leaf, founded at Randolph-Macon College in 1992, has been a staple in the music industry for over three decades. Their self-releasing and touring led to a critical and commercial breakthrough with…

by Ryan Belmore

Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin coming to The JPT on Sept. 23

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10 am.

Spectacle Live will present Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin at The JPT on Saturday, September 23, at 8 pm. From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated.…

by Ryan Belmore

Ticket Giveaway: We interview Teddy Thompson, playing Newport Live show Friday, Feb. 24

Singer-songwriter performing at La Farge Arts Center

Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is coming to Newport’s La Farge Arts Center (at the Newport Congregational Church) on Friday, February 24. Thanks to sponsor Newport Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets to the concert to give away. To enter, just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, February 22 at 5PM with “Thompson Tickets” in…

Save The Bay officially launches search of its next Executive Director

The search for Save The Bay’s next executive director is now open

Following September’s news that longstanding Save The Bay executive director, Jonathan Stone, will be retiring from his post this coming June, the organization’s Board of Directors has officially launched the search for his replacement. “Save The Bay is at an exciting point in its history,” said Save The Bay board president Gib Conover in a statement. “We…

The Backseat Lovers added to 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup

Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29.

Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29. The Backseat Lovers is an indie rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon, drummer Juice Welch, bassist and backing vocalist Jonas Swanson, and…

2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…

Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust announce new artist residency program

The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust releases an application for a new artist residency on the island in September 2023.

A new 5-night artist residency on Rose Island is now open for application. The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust–a 501c3 nonprofit organization that works to preserve the historical and environmental integrity of Rose Island and maintain and operate the lighthouse for public access–is offering the opportunity for Rhode Island-based artists to stay on…

Obituary: Katherine Karanikolas

March 07, 1928 – February 19, 2023

Katherine Karanikolas, three weeks shy of her 95th birthday, of Portsmouth passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late John and Aglaia (Chagaruly) Lampos. Katherine was born and raised in New Bedford where she graduated from New Bedford Vocational and was the class Vice President and Editor of the…

US Rep. Cicilline to step down, lead nonprofit foundation

Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits.

Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits. The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, was named president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June. 1. “Serving…

Congressman David Cicilline stepping down from Congress to become President and CEO of Rhode Island Foundation

Cicilline will continue to serve his constituents until June 1, 2023

Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has announced that he will be stepping down from his role in the United States House of Representatives effective June 1, 2023, to take on a new position as the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Cicilline, a member of the House Democratic Leadership and a senior member…

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bear

“Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips to the dog park and long walks on the beach or in the woods, followed by naps in a big comfy bed, are all this guy needs to keep him perfectly happy.”

Meet your new best friend, Bear – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the week! Bear, who is available for adoption through the Potter League for Animals, is a 7-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what the Potter League has to say about Bear; “Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips…

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast

