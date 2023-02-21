Spectacle Live today announced that the talented Tom Rush will be returning to the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) for “An Evening with Tom Rush ” on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm. Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa.

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Now celebrating 52+ years of touring, Tom has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County. Matt Nakoa is an internationally touring singer/songwriter, recently appearing at The White House, throughout India, and regularly with folk icon Tom Rush.

Tickets for An Evening with Tom Rush, Accompanied by Matt Nakoa, at The JPT on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm are $49-$99 and go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

TOM RUSH

Tom Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Tom Petty and Garth Brooks have cited Tom as major influences. His early recordings introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor. Subsequently, his Club 47 concerts brought attention to artists such as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin. As vital and engaging as ever, Tom is still doing what audiences love him for: writing and playing …passionately, tenderly… knitting together the musical traditions and talents of our times. He’s also celebrating a YouTube hit, The Remember Song, for his generation that’s gone viral with over 7 million views. Currently Tom tours as a duo show, accompanied by up and coming Singer/Songwriter Matt Nakoa, continuing to captivate his sell out audiences of loyal fans.

MATT NAKOA

Across the board, his songcraft has garnered awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition and as “Most Requested” at The Falcon Ridge Folk Festival. Though not easily pinned down, “In sum,” as a recent review put it, “Matt Nakoa is musically adept, one of those well-kept secrets you just can’t help but celebrate: intimate and genuine, soulful and bittersweet, a rich poetic songbook sung in praise to a complicated, emotionally present world.”AWARDS “Most Wanted” Winner – Falcon Ridge Folk Festival New Folk Winner – Kerrville Folk Festival Sundilla Radio Hours’ “Albums Of The Year” list Selected to play at The White House “On the ivories, (think of) a hot-handed phenom who can go from Chopin to beer-drenched honkytonk in one set …On guitar, a Jack Johnson-esque singer-songwriter…between his piano chops, charismatic stage presence, and heartfelt originals on guitar…he drops jaws. “The Boston Globe

