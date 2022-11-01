Spectacle Live today announced that it will present Suzanne Vega: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at The JPT on Sunday, April 16 at 7 pm.

Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs.

Tickets for Suzanne Vega: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at The JPT on Sunday, April 16 at 7 pm start at $49 and go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am at www.janepickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

SUZANNE VEGA

Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has given sold-out concerts in many of the world’s best-known venues. Known for performances that convey deep emotion, Vega’s distinctive, “clear, unwavering voice” (Rolling Stone) has been described as “a cool, dry sandpaper-brushed near-whisper” by The Washington Post, with NPR Music noting that she “has been making vital, inventive music” throughout the course of her decades-long career.

Bearing the stamp of a masterful storyteller who “observes the world with a clinically poetic eye” (The New York Times), Vega’s songs have tended to focus on city life, ordinary people and real-world subjects. Notably succinct and understated, her work is immediately recognizable—as utterly distinct and thoughtful as it was when her voice was first heard on the radio over 30 years ago.

TICKET INFORMATION

JANE PICKENS THEATER

The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center is a world-class art house cinema located in Washington Square in the historic center of Newport, Rhode Island. As the only movie house in downtown Newport, The JPT is a film and event space with a sense of style based on history. The JPT does not just show films but creates experiences. In addition to screening films on a daily basis, the theater also hosts live music, parties and performances.

The JPT Newport is housed in a historic building that was built in 1834 as a church and has shown films since the silent days of the 1920s. The business is operated as a for profit business. The Friends of The Jane Pickens Theater, a non-profit 501(3)(c), exists to fund local educational film programming. www.janepickens.com

SPECTACLE LIVE