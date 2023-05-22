Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 29, 2023.

Monday, May 22

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

  • Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 5:30 pm
  • Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 1 pm
  • Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, May 23

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Wednesday, May 24

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Thursday, May 25

🎭 Things To Do

🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival

🎶 Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Timmy Smith at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Friday, May 26

🎭 Things To Do

🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival

🎶 Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Landing: Ruby Mac at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Bob Tomassone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: After School Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Saturday, May 27

🎭 Things To Do

🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival

🎶 Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Bowen’s Wharf: Motion Ave from 11 am to 2 pm, The Copacetics from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 2 pm, Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 7 pm & 9:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Dave Alves Ban at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Lobster Bar: Dave Alves from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Narragansett Cafe: Stepping Out Featuring New Image from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Lucas Neil, Ruby Mac, and more from 12 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Sunday, May 28

🎭 Things To Do

🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival

🎶 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Tom Perrotti from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Dr. G & The Believers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Luca Neil Duo and Brian Scott Trio from 3:30 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
Monday, May 29

🎭 Things To Do

🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival

🎶 Entertainment

  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Steve Demers at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
  • Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Nee Jam from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. He recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs to support his wife's career. He still considers Newport, Rhode Island home, and visits every month.

Contact Ryan at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or 401-662-1653.