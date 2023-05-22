Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 29, 2023.
Monday, May 22
Newport City Council and Newport School Committee to host joint workshops on May 22 & 25
🎭 Things To Do
- 38th Grosvenor Cushing Golf Tournament at Newport Country Club
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
🎶 Entertainment
- Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 1 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, May 23
Rhode Island Natural History Survey and Mount Hope Farm to present World Turtle Day Film Festival on May 23
The Avett Brothers coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 23, 2023
Newport Art Museum will host a panel discussion on Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice
🎭 Things To Do
- Spa Fjor at Hotel Viking’s 20th Anniversary
- 5 pm: Zumba at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 5:30 pm: Social Fabric: Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: Sand Ecotherapy & Chakras at Slim Possible
- 6 pm: Recharge Your Spirit with Ecotherapy & Chakras
- 6:30 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
🎶 Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:45 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Personnel Board at 6 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, May 24
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 24
Theatre By The Sea’s 90th Anniversary opens with ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’
🎭 Things To Do
- 10:30 am: May Homeschool Family Guided Tour at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 3 pm: Wednesday Flight Nights at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
🎶 Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 6 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm
Thursday, May 25
What’s Up Interview: ‘Goodnight, Sweetheart Goodnight’ playwright Darcie Dennigan and composer Niki Healy
🎭 Things To Do
- Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Gin 201: New World at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Virtual Newport Lecture Series with Dr. Mary Thompson-Jones
🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 6 pm: Napoleon Emill and more at Ragged Island Brewing
- 8 pm: Napoleon Emill and more at Ragged Island Brewing
🎶 Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Timmy Smith at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 8 pm
- The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport School Committee at 6 pm, Newport City Council at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Friday, May 26
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden
🎭 Things To Do
- Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 8 am to 8 pm: Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am: Free Tree Walk: Historic Newport
- 10 am: Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Opening Day at Green Animals Topiary Garden
- 11 am to 6 pm: Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm: Mushroom Cultivation Workshop at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:45 pm: Fireworks at Grinnell’s Beach in Tiverton
🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 6 pm: Chris O’Connor, Tommy Pope and more! at Ragged Island Brewing
- 8 pm: Sean Sullivan, Napoleon Emill and more! at Ragged Island Brewing
- 10 pm: Stuff Island Podcast Live at Firehouse Theatre
🎶 Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Landing: Ruby Mac at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Bob Tomassone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: After School Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am
Saturday, May 27
New Music Festival coming to Wakefield May 27
🎭 Things To Do
- Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 8 am to 8 pm: Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 11 am to 6 pm: Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4 pm: Hotel Viking’s Summer Kickoff Barbecue
- 6 pm: Evening Cruise Featuring The “D” Train Jazz Band
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 7 pm: Mike Cannon and more! at The JPT
- 9:30 pm: Mike Cannon and more! at The JPT
🎶 Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Bowen’s Wharf: Motion Ave from 11 am to 2 pm, The Copacetics from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 2 pm, Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 7 pm & 9:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Dave Alves Ban at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Lobster Bar: Dave Alves from 9 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Stepping Out Featuring New Image from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Lucas Neil, Ruby Mac, and more from 12 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Sunday, May 28
Jamestown Arts Center to host a Kite Making Drop-In Workshop on May 28
🎭 Things To Do
- Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 8 am to 8 pm: Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 11 am to 6 pm: Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Jamestown Arts Center’s Kite Making Drop-in Workshop
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 4 pm: Laura Severse and more! at The JPT
- 7 pm: Chris Distefano at The JPT
- 9:30 pm: Chris Distefano at The JPT
🎶 Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Tom Perrotti from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Dr. G & The Believers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Luca Neil Duo and Brian Scott Trio from 3:30 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Monday, May 29
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
🎭 Things To Do
- Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 8 am to 6 pm: Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 10:30 am: Memorial Day Ceremony – Strewing of Flowers at Storer Park
- 11 am to 1 pm: Miantonomi Park Tower open to the public
- 11 am to 5 pm: Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards
🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 7 pm: Doug Key and more at Top of Pelham
- 9 pm: Ray Harrington and more at Top of Pelham
🎶 Entertainment
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Steve Demers at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Nee Jam from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
