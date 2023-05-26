The summer season kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with the return of the annual charity polo match to support the Rotary Club of Newport’s charitable programs, hosted by the Newport Polo Club. Ready your picnic spread to join the action as top players compete in a classic 6-chukker showdown.
The match starts at 5 pm and the gates open at 3 pm.
Newport Polo advises fans to arrive early to avoid last-minute entry traffic delays, where fans can enjoy pre-game refreshments, amplified music, games on the field, shopping, and socializing. The Rotary Club of Newport sells all Pavilion & Lawn Admission Tickets at the entry gates. 100% of proceeds from admission ticket sales will support the Rotary Club of Newport‘s community services.
For more information about the match, click here. To learn more about the Rotary Club of Newport, click here.
Newport Polo will host the Ukraine Polo Team on its only North American stop in its Global Goodwill Tour to open its 2023 season on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The match will feature USA vs. Ukraine at the Newport International Polo Series.
