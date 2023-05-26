The holiday weekend means an extra night to get out and enjoy live music. We’ll shine the light on some of our favorite local bands and some raucous joints this weekend.

Friday: Stregalia is described as “a night of witchery” at Askew hosted by one of the region’s most unique and intriguing bands, Vudu Sister. The Sister is joined by friends Savoir Faire and Jake Wasson, M.D., with burlesque from MAIDEN X, Tarot Readings by Gonzo Ledo, and more. Click here for details.

Friday: A rock show hits Alchemy in Providence with four bands kicking it into high gear. Check out the rockabilly-punk band The Legendary Shack Shakers, Dex Romweber, Viva Le Vox, and Muddy Ruckus for a great night of music. Click here for details.

Friday: Grammy Award-winning artist and international star Pitbull stops at The Amp in Providence on his “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour.” His blend of Latin-Pop has earned him dozens of hits, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, and over 25 million albums sold. Click here for details.

Saturday: Get ready to rawk at Nick-a-Nees in Providence when Dopey Lopes and the Up All Night Band return to the scene with some amped-up tuneage. If high-energy punk-inspired rock at one of the state’s top dive bars is your thing, you’ll be in the right place! Click here for details.

Saturday: The inaugural Wakefield Music Festival is a great way to kick off the weekend with cool music from bands like Talking Dreads and Guess Method, tasty barbeque, shopping, and South Kingstown-based Whalers and Shaidzon beers. The fun begins at 2PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: An afternoon of rockin’ blues is in order at the Narragansett Cafe in Jamestown when Dr. G and the Believers play a 4PM show. Influenced by Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Ray Charles and more, the band is comprised of Bob Garofalo on lead vocals and harmonica, Bob Young on bass, Mark Burno on guitar and vocals, Glen Metcalfe on drums and Joel Caputo on sax. Click here for details.