Let your creativity soar on Sunday, May 28 from 12 – 3 pm at the Jamestown Arts Center’s Kite Making Drop-in Workshop. This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided. Reservations are not required; this is a ‘drop-in as you like’ workshop whereby participants are welcome to spend as little or as much time as desired during the 12 – 3 pm period.

Visitors are invited to explore the principles of aerodynamics and visual art as they learn to create kites that can fly while also being aesthetically beautiful. Teaching-artist Karen Dolmanisth and Out of the Box Studio artists will demonstrate a variety of shapes and sizes. Creative experimentation is encouraged!

Kite-makers participating in the workshop at the JAC have the option to show off their creations at the annual Kite Flying Day at Historic New England’s Watson Farm the following Saturday, June 3.

Open to all ages, this workshop is a family-friendly event; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Additional information is available at jamestownartcenter.org/events.

Maureen Coleman, JAC executive director offers, “Art is for everyone, and we’re passionate about bringing free arts experiences to our community. We’re grateful to the Rhode Island Foundation’s Newport County Fund for a generous grant to help fund all our free community programming. We love collaborating with Historic New England to see all these flying artworks in the sky at the Watson Farm kite-flying day. We invite community members of all ages to come get creative at the JAC on May 28th.”

At a Glance:

WHAT: FREE KITE MAKING DROP-IN WORKSHOP

WHEN: May 28, noon – 3 pm

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown

TICKETS: FREE

INFO: jamestownartcenter.org/events.

About the Jamestown Arts Center:

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multidisciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theater, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming, including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award-winning architects Estes/Twombly. The JAC has won five of Rhode Island Monthly’s “Best of Rhode Island” awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org