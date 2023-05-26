Real estate agents are gearing up for a busy weekend as they host a series of open houses in Newport County. Buyers will have the chance to view various properties, from condominiums to single-family homes and multi-family units.

In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? If you have any real estate questions, please call me directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here is a list of open houses happening in Newport County this weekend, separated by town.

For more information or to see photos of any listing, click here.

Newport:

05/27/23 10:00AM-12:00PM Condominium 1336315 245 Eustis Avenue #A Newport 1 1/0 $699,999 05/27/23 12:30PM-2:00PM Single Family 1333163 674 Thames Street Newport 3 1/0 $699,000 05/27/23 12:30PM-2:00PM Condominium 1333839 157 Harrison Avenue #26 Newport 2 2/1 $995,000 05/27/23 10:00AM-12:00PM Condominium 1332628 26 Narragansett Avenue #12 Newport 2 2/0 $539,000 05/27/23 1:00PM-3:00PM Single Family 1333711 109 Champlin Place Newport 2 1/0 $875,000 05/27/23 10:00AM-12:00AM Single Family 1336021 50 E Bowery Street Newport 3 1/0 $439,000 05/27/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Single Family 1335897 8 Bliss Road Newport 3 1/1 $880,000 05/27/23 1:00PM-2:30PM Single Family 1329388 120 Battery Lane Jamestown 4 4/1 $3,795,000 05/27/23 11:00AM-12:00PM Condominium 1333081 259 Gibbs Avenue #6 Newport 2 1/1 $649,000 05/28/23 1:00PM-3:00PM Single Family 1336276 10 Cross Street Newport 4 3/1 $1,425,000 05/28/23 10:00AM-11:00AM Condominium 1333081 259 Gibbs Avenue #6 Newport 2 1/1 $649,000 05/28/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Single Family 1335897 8 Bliss Road Newport 3 1/1 $880,000 05/28/23 1:00PM-2:30PM 2-4 Units Multi Fa1335903 7 Clay Street Newport 6 4/2 $1,999,000

Middletown:

05/27/23 11:30AM-1:00PM Condominium 1336395 386 Green End Avenue #4 Middletown 1 1/0 $648,000 05/27/23 11:30AM-1:00PM Condominium 1336239 386 Green End Avenue #4 Middletown 1 1/0 $648,000 05/27/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1330093 34 Hoover Road Middletown 3 1/0 $1,199,000 05/27/23 11:00AM-12:30PM Condominium 1336395 386 Green End Avenue #4 Middletown 1 1/0 $648,000 05/28/23 10:20AM-12:00PM Single Family 1334828 74 Honeyman Avenue Middletown 4 3/0 $1,595,000 05/28/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1330093 34 Hoover Road Middletown 3 1/0 $1,199,000

Portsmouth:

05/27/23 3:00PM-4:30PM Single Family 1336309 95 Dorothy Avenue Portsmouth 3 1/1 $449,000 05/27/23 9:00AM-11:00 Single Family 1325319 5 Carnegie Abbey Lane Portsmouth 3 5/0 $1,795,000 05/27/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1336000 24 Soares Drive Portsmouth 4 3/0 $759,000 05/27/23 10:00AM-12:00PM Single Family 1335483 44 Greenfield Avenue Portsmouth 3 1/1 $750,000 05/28/23 10:00AM-12:00PM Single Family 1325319 5 Carnegie Abbey Lane Portsmouth 3 5/0 $1,795,000 05/28/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1336285 28 Strawberry Lane Portsmouth 5 5/0 $2,795,000 05/28/23 10:00AM-11:00AM Single Family 1336309 95 Dorothy Avenue Portsmouth 3 1/1 $449,000 05/28/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1334099 128 Thayer Drive Portsmouth 3 4/1 $3,195,000

Jamestown:

05/27/23 10:30AM-12:15PM Single Family 1335416 87 Spindrift Street Jamestown 2 3/1 $825,000 05/27/23 11:30AM-1:30PM Single Family 1336121 80 Umiak Avenue Jamestown 2 2/1 $1,350,000 05/27/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1335989 1336 North Main Road Jamestown 4 2/1 $1,200,000 05/27/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Single Family 1336199 222 Beacon Avenue Jamestown 2 2/1 $959,900 05/27/23 1:00PM-2:30PM Single Family 1329388 120 Battery Lane Jamestown 4 4/1 $3,795,000 05/27/23 10:30AM-12:00PM Single Family 1335905 21 Simmons Street Newport 3 1/1 $750,000 05/27/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1332134 11 Poplar Street Newport 3 1/1 $785,000 05/27/23 1:00PM-2:30PM Single Family 1334675 175 Narragansett Avenue Jamestown 6 3/1 $2,850,000 05/28/23 12:00PM-1:30PM Single Family 1333559 59 Seaside Drive Jamestown 3 4/0 $2,895,000 05/28/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1335974 78 Nautilus Street Jamestown 2 1/0 $485,000 05/28/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Single Family 1336199 222 Beacon Avenue Jamestown 2 2/1 $959,900 05/28/23 1:00PM-2:30PM Single Family 1329388 120 Battery Lane Jamestown 4 4/1 $3,795,000

Tiverton:

05/27/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1332545 126 Hilton Street Tiverton 4 2/0 $699,000 05/27/23 12:00PM-1:30PM Single Family 1334971 53 William Barton Drive Tiverton 4 3/0 $1,200,000 05/27/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1333495 39 Hilton Street Tiverton 2 1/0 $379,900 05/28/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1332545 126 Hilton Street Tiverton 4 2/0 $699,000 05/28/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Single Family 1335978 266 Indian Point Road Tiverton 3 2/1 $949,000

Little Compton:

05/27/23 10:30AM-12:00PM Single Family 1331622 202 Long Highway Little Compton 3 2/1 $599,000

Please note that the open house details provided are based on the information given and may be subject to change.

For more information or to see photos of any listing, click here.