With summer just around the corner, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced today the return of the popular free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service promotion in Newport beginning Friday, May 26, 2023.

The free service, funded by Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, offers transportation around Newport to tourist destinations and beaches. This includes all service on Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina Univ.) and Route 68 (CCRI/Memorial Blvd./First Beach). The service will be free through Monday, October 31, 2022.

“Thousands of people come to Newport each year to enjoy all the City by the Sea has to offer. This complimentary Hop-On Hop-Off service encourages visitors to leave their cars behind and use public transit to see all of Newport’s attractions, thus alleviating traffic congestion during the peak tourist season, while also reducing carbon emissions,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA Chief Executive Officer in a statement. “I am proud of Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese for providing funding to help make transit more accessible to both tourists and residents alike.”

Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina Univ.)

Free service on Route 67 runs from Friday, May 26 through Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Passengers can ride Route 67 to popular tourist destinations such as the Newport Mansions, Cliff Walk, Audrain Automobile Museum, International Tennis Hall of Fame and more.

Route 68 (CCRI/Memorial Blvd./First Beach)

Route 68 service connects neighborhoods in the north end of Newport to local beaches. This service will be free beginning Saturday, June 17 through Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

“Due to the success of the FREE trolley last year, Discover Newport is pleased to once again support, the Route 67 trolley, to encourage residents and visitors to park and ride,” said Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport in a statement. “Having a free circulating trolley is an important step towards helping increase mobility to areas which historically have high visitation.”

“I grew up riding RIPTA down to Newport and have remained an avid rider ever since,” said Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong in a statement. “To improve traffic, mobility and equity in Newport we need to build public transit partnerships like the ones we are proud to continue with these routes.”

“The Hop-On Hop-Off program gives people an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of God’s creation in an environmentally friendly way, and we are pleased to help make it happen again this year,” said Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely of the Diocese of Rhode Island in a statement.

Passengers can hop on and off at RIPTA bus stops along Routes 67 (starting May 26) and 68 (starting June 17) at no charge. Schedules will be available at RIPTA.com and at the Newport Visitor Information Center located at 21 Long Wharf Mall. For more information visit RIPTA.com/Newport or call 401-781-9400.