What Sold: 13 homes across Newport County changed hands last week

Newport County real estate transactions for the week of January 29 – February 4.

Newport County saw a busy week in the real estate market, with a variety of single-family homes and townhouses sold across several cities and towns. Here’s a breakdown of the sales that took place: 10 Whitfield Place in Newport, a 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family residence with 3,216 sqft, sold for $1,150,000, after being listed for $1,290,000.…

two

Pizza Poll: Who serves up your favorite locally-owned pizza in Newport County? 

The question of who makes the best pizza in Newport County is a debate hotter than a wood-fired oven. Share your opinion and email address in the survey below, and you’ll be entered to win $20 toward your favorite place.

Since National Pizza Day is today (February 9), we’re celebrating Newport County’s locally-owned pizza spots and giving you a chance to win a $20 gift certificate toward your favorite Newport County pizza. Whether you like traditional Margherita, Neopolitan-style, or all the toppings, you’ll find many styles of America’s favorite fast food at Newport County’s pizzerias and restaurants…

three

Black History Month – Dr. Harriet Alleyne Rice: A native Newport Black History heroine that is largely unknown in the city of her birth

“Yes! I am Colored which is worse than any crime in this God blessed Christian country. My country tis of thee.”

The following was written for What’s Up Newp by Keith Stokes, Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group. This story was originally published on Feb. 11 ,2021. A native Newport Black History heroine that is largely unknown in the city of her birth. Harriet Alleyne Rice was born to George and Lucinda Rice in 1866 in…

four

2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…

five

Local teen selected to showcase musical talents at National Boys & Girls Club of America’s Conference

Newport Boys & Girls Club Teen Selected to Perform at National BGCA Conference

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County today announced that teen member Nate Powers will take the stage and perform at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 117th annual national conference this May.  Nate, a senior at the Met School in Newport, will showcase his musical talents to 2,500 attendees and VIPs in…

six

$100,000 Powerball Ticket sold in North Kingstown; two $50,000 Powerball Tickets claimed

While the $754.6 million Powerball® jackpot ticket was sold in Washington, Rhode Island had $100,000 and $50,000 Powerball® winning tickets sold from the February 6, 2023, drawing.

It was a lucky week for Powerball players in Rhode Island, as three tickets won big in the February 6 and 4, 2023, drawings. The biggest win came from a ticket sold at Speedway in North Kingstown, which matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. However, the winner decided to purchase the Power…

seven

Newport City Council looks to Accessory Dwelling Units as one way to alleviate housing shortage

The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, tonight voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units.

The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, tonight voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units. The state legislature, in the last legislative session, enacted enabling legislation that allows cities…

eight

RIPTA to honor Rosa Parks’ legacy with new bus shelter in Providence

The bus shelter will be located at the intersection of Smith Street and Park Street, directly across from the State House in Providence.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced plans to construct a new bus shelter in honor of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. The bus shelter will be located at the intersection of Smith Street and Park Street, directly across from the State House in Providence. Rosa Parks, widely known as the mother of…

nine

Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio Band, and Stick Figure to headline 2023 Levitate Music And Arts Festival

This year’s lineup will feature 9x Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Stick Figure, Celisse, Ziggy Marley, Goose, Rebelution, Peach Pit, The Heavy Heavy, Lucius, and more.

Levitate Music and Arts Festival today announced the lineup for its 2023 festival, which is scheduled to take place July 7 – 9 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Massachusetts. This year’s lineup will feature 9x Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Stick Figure, Celisse, Ziggy Marley, Goose, Rebelution, Peach Pit, The Heavy Heavy, Lucius,…

ten

New concept from Giusto team at former Panera Bread will be called ‘Mother Pizzeria’

A Neapolitan-style pizza oven will be the focal point of the semi-open kitchen where guests can sit at a small counter to enjoy the action

This story was originally published on January 7. It has been updated to include the restaurant’s name. A new restaurant is set to open this spring at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread). The restaurant, Mother Pizzeria, is a partnership between Kevin O’Donnell, Giusto Executive Chef Kyle Stamps, and Giusto General Manager Lauren Schaefer,…

70 photos from the ’70s that show how the world was changing

From politics to technological developments, pop culture, and major figures of the decade, these images tell quite a story.

All told, the 1970s were a chaotic decade. At home, the countercultural revolution of the ’60s continued with protests against the Vietnam War and demonstrations in favor of increased women’s rights. Globally, there was also a good amount of political upheaval evidenced by the Iranian Revolution, the conflicts between Egypt and Israel, and the ongoing…

This Day in RI History: February 11, 1907 – New England’s Titanic

Between 150 and 200 lives were lost according to newspaper reports at the time.

On this day in 1907, the steamship Larchmont collided with the coal schooner Harry Knowlton in the worst maritime disaster in Rhode Island’s history.  Between 150 and 200 lives were lost according to newspaper reports at the time. The exact number of deaths has been the subject of much speculation as the passenger list was…

When Are Taxes Due?

ProPublica’s free tax guide is back for 2023 with information about when taxes are due and how to get an extension on the filing date if you need one.

by Kristen DoererProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.Series: The ProPublica Free Tax Guide Free, Fact-Checked Tax Information. That’s All.On Jan. 23, 2023, the IRS began accepting and processing returns for the 2022 tax year. That means that the…

Obituary: Roger F. Winiarski

January 18, 1944 – February 06, 2023

Roger F. Winiarski, 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on February 6, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of the late Carol (Spinacci) Winiarski. Born in Fall River, MA on January 18, 1944, He was the son of Francis and Louise (Macleod) Winiarski. His family moved to Tiverton in 1953…

Jamestown Arts Center to host a panel discussion on ‘Outsider Art: Harnessing Color’

Artist and outsider art enthusiast Kim Pinksaw will lead the panel.

On Thursday, March 2, the Jamestown Arts Center will host a free panel discussion with current exhibit artists and curators to discuss the exhibit’s theme, Outsider Art: Harnessing Color, currently available to view through April 1.  The exhibit celebrates creating without limitation and builds upon the term Outsider Art, which notably refers to a diverse…

