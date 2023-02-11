Here’s a look at the What’sUpNewp stories that were grabbing our reader’s attention the most this week.
one
What Sold: 13 homes across Newport County changed hands last week
Newport County saw a busy week in the real estate market, with a variety of single-family homes and townhouses sold across several cities and towns. Here’s a breakdown of the sales that took place: 10 Whitfield Place in Newport, a 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family residence with 3,216 sqft, sold for $1,150,000, after being listed for $1,290,000.…
two
Pizza Poll: Who serves up your favorite locally-owned pizza in Newport County?
Since National Pizza Day is today (February 9), we’re celebrating Newport County’s locally-owned pizza spots and giving you a chance to win a $20 gift certificate toward your favorite Newport County pizza. Whether you like traditional Margherita, Neopolitan-style, or all the toppings, you’ll find many styles of America’s favorite fast food at Newport County’s pizzerias and restaurants…
three
Black History Month – Dr. Harriet Alleyne Rice: A native Newport Black History heroine that is largely unknown in the city of her birth
The following was written for What’s Up Newp by Keith Stokes, Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group. This story was originally published on Feb. 11 ,2021. A native Newport Black History heroine that is largely unknown in the city of her birth. Harriet Alleyne Rice was born to George and Lucinda Rice in 1866 in…
four
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
five
Local teen selected to showcase musical talents at National Boys & Girls Club of America’s Conference
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County today announced that teen member Nate Powers will take the stage and perform at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 117th annual national conference this May. Nate, a senior at the Met School in Newport, will showcase his musical talents to 2,500 attendees and VIPs in…
six
$100,000 Powerball Ticket sold in North Kingstown; two $50,000 Powerball Tickets claimed
It was a lucky week for Powerball players in Rhode Island, as three tickets won big in the February 6 and 4, 2023, drawings. The biggest win came from a ticket sold at Speedway in North Kingstown, which matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. However, the winner decided to purchase the Power…
seven
Newport City Council looks to Accessory Dwelling Units as one way to alleviate housing shortage
The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, tonight voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units. The state legislature, in the last legislative session, enacted enabling legislation that allows cities…
eight
RIPTA to honor Rosa Parks’ legacy with new bus shelter in Providence
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced plans to construct a new bus shelter in honor of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. The bus shelter will be located at the intersection of Smith Street and Park Street, directly across from the State House in Providence. Rosa Parks, widely known as the mother of…
nine
Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio Band, and Stick Figure to headline 2023 Levitate Music And Arts Festival
Levitate Music and Arts Festival today announced the lineup for its 2023 festival, which is scheduled to take place July 7 – 9 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Massachusetts. This year’s lineup will feature 9x Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Stick Figure, Celisse, Ziggy Marley, Goose, Rebelution, Peach Pit, The Heavy Heavy, Lucius,…
ten
New concept from Giusto team at former Panera Bread will be called ‘Mother Pizzeria’
This story was originally published on January 7. It has been updated to include the restaurant’s name. A new restaurant is set to open this spring at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread). The restaurant, Mother Pizzeria, is a partnership between Kevin O’Donnell, Giusto Executive Chef Kyle Stamps, and Giusto General Manager Lauren Schaefer,…