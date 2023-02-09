The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, tonight voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units.

The state legislature, in the last legislative session, enacted enabling legislation that allows cities and towns to relax current zoning ordinances to permit the development of Accessory Dwelling Units.

The resolution specifically asks the City Administration, Planning and Zoning Boards, and Historic District Commission to provide ordinances and policies that would create Accessory Dwelling Units.

Councilman Mark D. Aramli described ADU’s as units, such as rooms above garages, guest houses in the backyard, and similar structures,“We don’t have enough houses,” Aramli said.

Xaykham Khamsyvoravong said that since 2000, the city’s housing has expanded by a net of 24.

“The City needs to focus on expediting the creation of housing wherever appropriate,” the mayor said in advance of tonight’s meeting. “Newport’s population has declined by almost 50 percent since 1960, and yet we have a shortage of housing. The decline is projected to continue unless we do something. Encouraging the use of existing structures for Accessory Dwelling Units is one way to maintain our density and housing options for our residents.”

Aramli also stressed that it’s not the council’s intent to allow for ADUs for seasonal housing, but rather “to benefit year-round residents.”

Some councilors also expressed concern that in the development of ordinances and policies that the various boards be mindful of limited parking in the city, and the impact on sewer, water, and other utilities.

Councilwoman Jeanne Marie Napolitano noted that the city has some 600 public parking spaces and 12,000 registered vehicles.

The council did not establish any timeline for which the various boards would report back to the council, not only proposing new regulations, but also identifying areas of the city where ADUs would be allowed.

RESOLUTIONS

Here are the resolutions that went before Newport City Council this evening;

Requesting the City Administration to Review Short Term Rentals- D. Carlin, X. Khamsyvoravong, M. Aramli

8. Requesting the City Administration to provide a comprehensive review of the City’s Zoning Code- L. Ceglie, M. Aramli, X. Khamsyvorvong, C. Holder, D. Carlin

9. Requesting a comprehensive review of the City’s Zoning and Historical Zoning ordinances- M. Aramli, X. Khamsyvoravong, C. Holder, D. Carlin

10. Requesting the City Administration, Planning Board, Zoning Board and Historic District Commission to provide ordinances and policies which would create accessory dwelling units – M. Aramli, X. Khamsyvoravong, C. Holder, D. Carlin