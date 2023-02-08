Levitate Music and Arts Festival today announced the lineup for its 2023 festival, which is scheduled to take place July 7 – 9 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Massachusetts.
This year’s lineup will feature 9x Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Stick Figure, Celisse, Ziggy Marley, Goose, Rebelution, Peach Pit, The Heavy Heavy, Lucius, and more.
LINEUP:
- Brandi Carlile
- Trey Anastasio Band
- Stick Figure
- Goose
- Rebelution
- Ziggy Marley
- Ripe
- Shakey Graves
- Lucius
- Peach Pit
- Larkin Poe
- Celisse
- The California Honeydrops
- The Elovaters
- G. Love & Special Sauce
- Lime Cordiale
- Collie Buddz
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Melt
- John Craigie
- The Heavy Heavy
- Couch
- Veronica Lewis
- Lespecial
- The Q-Tip Bandits
- Steve Rondo
- The Birch Swart Band ft. Anna Daley Young
The festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary and mark 20 years of the Levitate community and brand.
The festival’s focus on community, creativity and a connection to nature will be on full display, with live art installations, kid’s activities, and 60+ local craft and artisan vendors.
The festival will also be eco-friendly, eliminating single-use plastic at all bars and a dedicated green team.
Visit levitatemusicfestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets, on sale February 9 at 12:00 pm.