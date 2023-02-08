Levitate Music and Arts Festival today announced the lineup for its 2023 festival, which is scheduled to take place July 7 – 9 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

This year’s lineup will feature 9x Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Stick Figure, Celisse, Ziggy Marley, Goose, Rebelution, Peach Pit, The Heavy Heavy, Lucius, and more.

Levitate Music and Arts Festival 2023 Poster. Image provided by Levitate Music and Arts Festival.

LINEUP:

Brandi Carlile

Trey Anastasio Band

Stick Figure

Goose

Rebelution

Ziggy Marley

Ripe

Shakey Graves

Lucius

Peach Pit

Larkin Poe

Celisse

The California Honeydrops

The Elovaters

G. Love & Special Sauce

Lime Cordiale

Collie Buddz

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Melt

John Craigie

The Heavy Heavy

Couch

Veronica Lewis

Lespecial

The Q-Tip Bandits

Steve Rondo

The Birch Swart Band ft. Anna Daley Young

The festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary and mark 20 years of the Levitate community and brand.

The festival’s focus on community, creativity and a connection to nature will be on full display, with live art installations, kid’s activities, and 60+ local craft and artisan vendors.

The festival will also be eco-friendly, eliminating single-use plastic at all bars and a dedicated green team.

Visit levitatemusicfestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets, on sale February 9 at 12:00 pm.