It was a lucky week for Powerball players in Rhode Island, as three tickets won big in the February 6 and 4, 2023, drawings.

The biggest win came from a ticket sold at Speedway in North Kingstown, which matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. However, the winner decided to purchase the Power Play feature, which multiplied their prize by 2 to reach an impressive $100,000. The ticket has yet to be claimed.

On the other hand, Robert Angilly Jr. of East Greenwich claimed his $50,000 prize after playing numbers based on his 17-year-old granddaughter’s birthday. He and his wife plan to use the winnings to do repairs on their home and take a trip to Hawaii, according to Rhode Island Lottery.

A man from North Smithfield also claimed his $50,000 prize from the February 4 drawing. Rhode Island Lottery says that the winner said he plays every week using family birthdays for his numbers and plans to invest his winnings. He purchased the ticket at Great Road Li’l General in North Smithfield.

As these lucky players celebrate their wins, Powerball players are gearing up for Wednesday’s estimated jackpot of $20 million. Who knows, the next big winner could be from Rhode Island.