Newport County saw a busy week in the real estate market, with a variety of single-family homes and townhouses sold across several cities and towns. Here’s a breakdown of the sales that took place:

10 Whitfield Place in Newport, a 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family residence with 3,216 sqft, sold for $1,150,000, after being listed for $1,290,000. MLS #1326923

314 West Main Road in Portsmouth, a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family residence with 2,057 sqft, sold for $561,000, after being listed for $599,000. MLS #1323823

5 Mizzen Avenue in Jamestown, a 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence with 1,008 sqft, sold for $265,000, after being listed for $325,000. MLS #1323544

233 Gibbs Avenue in Newport, a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family residence with 2,406 sqft, sold for $1,650,000, after being listed for $1,650,000. MLS #1326598

10 Annette Drive in Portsmouth, a 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family residence with 3,931 sqft, sold for $1,650,000, after being listed for $1,695,000. MLS #1329136

524 Wolcott Avenue in Middletown, a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family residence with 1,288 sqft, sold for $940,000, after being listed for $940,000. MLS #1323829

226 Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth, a 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family residence with 2,323 sqft, sold for $609,000, after being listed for $629,000. MLS #1325314

40 Compton View Drive in Middletown, a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family residence with 2,974 sqft, sold for $900,000, after being listed for $834,900. MLS #1325476

17 Sagamore Street in Portsmouth, a 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence with 1,246 sqft, sold for $369,000, after being listed for $389,900. MLS #1326667

63 Roseneath Avenue in Newport, a 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence with 876 sqft, sold for $615,000, after being listed for $499,000. MLS #1327334

426 Spring Street #201 in Newport, a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse with 1,794 sqft, sold for $1,285,000, after being listed for $1,295,000. MLS #1323903

80 Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth, a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family residence with 2,046 sqft, sold for $429,900, after being listed for $410,000. MLS #1326839

929 Crandall Road in Tiverton, a 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence with 1,335 sqft, sold for $400,000, after being listed for $429,000. MLS #1326102

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

