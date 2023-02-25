In a recent interview as part of the “4Qs with” series, Dan Berube, the Director of Marketing for Spectacle Live, discussed the success of the company’s shows at The Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) and its plans for the future.

When asked about the decision to bring shows to Newport, Berube emphasized the city’s excellent reputation for live music, citing the Folk and Jazz Festivals as proof of the demand for shows year-round. He also noted the ideal distance from other Spectacle Live venues in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, making it easier to put in offers for multiple venues.

“As concert promoters, we’re always looking for the opportunity to present more events. Newport has an excellent reputation for live music thanks to the Folk and Jazz Festivals, and we felt there would be demand for more shows year-round,” Berube shared with What’sUpNewp. “Kathy Staab from the Jane Pickens Film & Event Center was receptive to the idea of us bringing shows in, and her team has been excellent to work with. Unfortunately, we were only able to test the idea once before our entire industry was shut down for over a year. We were able to bounce back and bring 14 shows to Newport in 2022, and thankfully the demand from fans was there.

Berube continued, “From a booking standpoint, Newport is an ideal distance from our other venues in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Tour routing is important for artists, and we’re able to put in offers for multiple venues. For example, Suzanne Vega will perform at our venue in Nashua, NH the night before coming to Newport, while Carbon Leaf will play the Shalin Liu in Rockport, MA the night after their Newport show. The more chances we have to work with an artist, the better the relationship we can develop with them”.

Looking ahead to 2023, Berube is excited about the upcoming shows at The Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center. He noted that the success of previous shows has allowed them to book even more events this season.

“Well, I learned a long time ago that it doesn’t really matter what I’m excited about, it’s what the fans are excited about,” Berube shared when asked if there was a show he was most looking forward to this year at Jane Pickens Theater. “Some of the first shows I worked when I got into the business as a college student were Dolly Parton and Tom Jones. At that age, I wasn’t very familiar with them, but their performances and the audience responses really got me hooked on the live entertainment industry. People go to concerts to have a great night out, and it’s fun to be part of the team that makes that possible. That being said, I’m a big fan of 90s/early 2000s alternative and Carbon Leaf is definitely a show I’m personally looking forward to”.

Berube also shared that Spectacle Live has plans for continued success in Newport, including more stand-up comedy and the possibility of bringing illusionists to the Jane Pickens in the future.

“We’re seen success with multiple genres in Newport, so the wish list is getting pretty long at this point,” Berube shared. “We’re sending in more offers to artists all the time, and we actually confirmed another show while I’m writing this! In addition to music, we’d like to bring in more stand-up comedy as well. We’re also seeing success with illusionists in our other venues, so we may be able to bring some magic to the Jane Pickens at some point in the future”.

Berube ended by thanking the fans in Rhode Island for supporting live music at The Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center, noting that the bounce-back in 2022 after the rough years of 2020 and 2021 was important for the live entertainment industry. He pledged to keep trying to bring more shows to Newport as long as the fans keep showing up.

As Spectacle Live continues to bring quality shows to Newport, fans can look forward to a diverse and exciting lineup of music, comedy, and illusions at The Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center.

