Fall Newport RI
Photo by Morgan Macia/What's UP Newp

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.

Weather Forecast

Weather forecast for Newport County

Six Picks

“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season

Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond

Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

Friday, October 21

Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21

What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21

TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21

What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 5:55 pm | 10 hours & 51 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 5:24 am & 5:41 pm | Low tide at 11:14 am & 11:45 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 21% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
  • Casino Theatre: Newport Live presents An Evening with Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot at 7:30 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Mel at 5:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Good House at 4:30 pm, Don’t Worry Darling at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Malpass Brothers with Retro Country Experience at 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Brick Park Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, October 22

Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 5:54 pm | 10 hours & 48 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 6:08 am & 6:23 pm | Low tide at 11:57 am.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 14% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  • MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
  • Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Four Corners Arts Center: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Atwater-Donnelly Band at 6 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music at 5:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Beetlejuice at 4:30 pm, Don’t Worry Darling at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Justin Draper & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Chopville at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, October 23

Child & Family to host 39th Annual Taste of Newport on October 23

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 5:52 pm | 10 hours & 45 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 6:48 am & 7:03 pm | Low tide at 12:14 am & 12:38 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 7% lighting.

Cruise Ships Scheduled

  • Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music at 3 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.