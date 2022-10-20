Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
Weather Forecast
Weather forecast for Newport County
Friday, October 21
Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21
TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 5:55 pm | 10 hours & 51 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 5:24 am & 5:41 pm | Low tide at 11:14 am & 11:45 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 21% lighting.
Things To Do
- 10 am: October Tree Walk: Rovensky Park
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 6 pm: Free Zoom Gentle Yoga with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 7 pm: Newport Playhouse presents Malpass Brothers with Retro Country Experience
- 7:30 pm: Newport Live presents An Evening with Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot at The Casino Theatre
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Bruce Springsteen – Saints in the City at Courthouse Center For The Arts
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
- Casino Theatre: Newport Live presents An Evening with Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot at 7:30 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Mel at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Good House at 4:30 pm, Don’t Worry Darling at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Malpass Brothers with Retro Country Experience at 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Brick Park Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Library Board at 4:30 pm, Town Council at 4:30 pm
Saturday, October 22
Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 5:54 pm | 10 hours & 48 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 6:08 am & 6:23 pm | Low tide at 11:57 am.
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 14% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
- Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)
Things To Do
- 8 am: Rooftop Yoga @ The Brenton Hotel with Meredith Ewenson at The Brenton Hotel
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Hiking & Yoga @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am: Open House at the Braman Cemetery- Self-guided tour, Stonework complete, and Bike/walk path progress
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am: Qué Vivan los Muertos Taller de creación artística (Art Making Workshop) at Conexion Latina Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Legends & Lore
- 1 pm: The 10:19 Book Tour: Four Award Winning and Debut Author/ Artists at Charter Books
- 1 pm: The Bit Players – Auditions at The Firehouse Theater
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 6 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Atwater-Donnelly Band
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Four Corners Arts Center: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Atwater-Donnelly Band at 6 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Beetlejuice at 4:30 pm, Don’t Worry Darling at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Justin Draper & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Chopville at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Sunday, October 23
Child & Family to host 39th Annual Taste of Newport on October 23
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 5:52 pm | 10 hours & 45 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 6:48 am & 7:03 pm | Low tide at 12:14 am & 12:38 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 7% lighting.
Cruise Ships Scheduled
- Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Things To Do
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 11:30 am
