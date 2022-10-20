Each weekend we bring you some of the best events around the state in “Six Picks Events.” This week features ballet, comedy, a classical guitar extravaganza, and a beer festival. Details below.

Friday: Head to the Providence Performing Arts Center Friday night at 7:30 for whats certain to be a good time with Randy Rainbow on “The Pink Glasses Tour.” See the four-time Emmy-Award nominated singer, writer, and comedian take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day while bringing his viral video song parodies to life on stage. Click here for details.

Saturday: The annual Iron Pour at the Steelyard in Providence is a one-of-a-kind event that grows in popularity every year. The free event takes over Sims Street as artists melt over 2,000 pounds of luminous iron in a custom-built tilt furnace. The event includes demonstrations of blacksmithing, glass blowing, food trucks, and more. Talk about heavy metal … the pour begins around 4PM. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The University of Rhode Island Guitar Festival is an international classical music event happening this weekend. Check out some of the world’s best players at concerts and recitals beginning Thursday evening at Pump House Music in Peacedale. Read our interview with Andrea Gonzales Caballero here to learn more. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The Festival Ballet returns this weekend with “Off the Wall,” a unique performance inspired by works of art from the RISD Museum. The collaboration with the Rhode Island School of Design art museum connects choreographers with curators, bringing to life works from the Museum’s collection. It’s being held at the Woodman Family Community & Performing Arts Center at Moses Brown School in Providence. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Get in the spirit of the season. The Vortez Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror Film Festival is running at various locations around the region this weekend. The festival includes feature films and shorts from local and international filmmakers with chilling titles including The Day I Found a Girl in the Trash and The Thing That Ate the Birds. Click here for the schedule and details.