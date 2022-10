On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 21 – 23, 2022.

In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.

Newport

67 Perry Street #8 | $325,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

104 Mill Street | $4,295,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

426 Spring Street #201 | $1,295,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

- Advertisement -

27 High Street #2 | $1,299,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

38 Dudley Avenue | $605,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

26 East Bowery Street | $926,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

17 Old Beach Road | $1,999,990 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

71 Everett Street | $550,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

- Advertisement -

165 John Kesson Lane | $799,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

3 Spruce Avenue | $644,900 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Portsmouth

125 Gideon Lawton Lane | $1,775,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

45 Watson Drive | $475,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

7 North Drive | $175,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

- Advertisement -

805 Forest Avenue | $150,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1452 West Main Road | $399,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

0 Immokolee Drive #1B | $649,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

40 Howland Avenue | $829,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

616 West Reach Drive | $1,049,000 | Open Hosue on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

- Advertisement -

90 Cole Street | $1,200,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Tiverton

53 Cypress Avenue | $389,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton