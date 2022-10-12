As we continue to celebrate the 2022 Fall season, this week we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these events are not for the faint of heart. Note: Most of these attractions are not recommended for young children. Check the websites for details.

Scary Acres is a frightening hayride through haunted cornfields at Confreda Farm in western Cranston. Be warned … “spirits have awoken, zombies are hungry and freaks are on the loose.” Visit the farmstand for the best pumkins around. 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope, Details here.

13th World in Cumberland returns for its 20th season of frights and thrills. This year’s event features movie characters past and present including a few that never made it onscreen. There’s more: Extreme lovers of fear can even experience the “touch of fear” at 13th World. 4097 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland, Details here.

Seven Cedars Farm in Smithfield returns with its annual Haunted Hayride for 2022. The ride winds through 21 acres of wooded trails with twists and turns; you’ll never know what’s awaiting you around the bend. Open weekends 7-10PM, 20 John Mowry Rd, Smithfield, Details here.

Fear Town in Seekonk, MA is a massive indoor/outdoor experience comprised of three haunted houses. The largest area Halloween entertainment complex also has a midway full of games, experiences, food, and entertainment for you to enjoy. 1710 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, Details here.

Viaggio di Fantasme in Providence is a haunted gondola “Trip of Ghosts” every Tuesday and Thursday on the Providence River. Ride an authentic Venetian gondola while listening to a trained tour guide from Providence Ghost Tours tell you about all of the haunted happenings along the Riverwalk of Providence. Details here.

Factory of Terror (Fall River) warns that “a new entity has taken over.” The popular attraction is in its 25th year and is open weekends through Halloween. 33 Pearl St, Fall River, Details here.

NOTE: Field of Screams in West Greenwich is closed this year. It is expected to return in 2023.

