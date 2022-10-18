Child & Family this week announced a return to an in-person 39th Annual Taste of Newport Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown. 

You can learn more about Taste, including a preview of auction items and participating restaurants, at childandfamilyri.com/get-involved/special-events/tasteofnewport/.

Taste is Child & Family’s signature event raising millions of dollars over the past four decades to support Child & Family programs and services. It’s a joyful celebration of the BEST Rhode Island has to offer with the finest restaurants, caterers, beverage vendors, and confectioners. Guests will enjoy tastes and sips from the finest area food and beverage vendors, along with the opportunity to bid on tempting silent auction offerings. 

For the first time, donors will have a chance to bid in-person at Taste AND online as the auction will go live Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9 am and final bids will be accepted at 7:45 pm on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Together with generous donors, Child & Family brings hope, comfort, and support to thousands of Rhode Islanders every year. The annual fundraiser benefits the many Rhode Island families, children, and older adults who use Child & Family programs and services during times of crisis. The past few years have been challenging for everyone, but has hurt the children, families, and older adults Child & Family serves most of all. 

- Advertisement -

The Honorary 2022 Co-Chairs for Taste is Mark and Ida Aramli with The Aramli Foundation. 

To donate, purchase event tickets, or to learn more about Taste, visit childandfamilyri.com/get-involved/special-events/tasteofnewport/.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.