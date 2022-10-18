Child & Family this week announced a return to an in-person 39th Annual Taste of Newport Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown.

You can learn more about Taste, including a preview of auction items and participating restaurants, at childandfamilyri.com/get-involved/special-events/tasteofnewport/.

Taste is Child & Family’s signature event raising millions of dollars over the past four decades to support Child & Family programs and services. It’s a joyful celebration of the BEST Rhode Island has to offer with the finest restaurants, caterers, beverage vendors, and confectioners. Guests will enjoy tastes and sips from the finest area food and beverage vendors, along with the opportunity to bid on tempting silent auction offerings.

For the first time, donors will have a chance to bid in-person at Taste AND online as the auction will go live Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9 am and final bids will be accepted at 7:45 pm on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Together with generous donors, Child & Family brings hope, comfort, and support to thousands of Rhode Islanders every year. The annual fundraiser benefits the many Rhode Island families, children, and older adults who use Child & Family programs and services during times of crisis. The past few years have been challenging for everyone, but has hurt the children, families, and older adults Child & Family serves most of all.

The Honorary 2022 Co-Chairs for Taste is Mark and Ida Aramli with The Aramli Foundation.