Tiverton/Little Compton-based jazz duo “Jazz Time” will perform at Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth from 7 p.m. to 9 pm on Friday, October 21, in the Tasting Room/former stable at the historic farm.

“’Jazz Time’” is a dynamic guitar and bass duo characterized by energy, fluency, a beautiful selection of tunes from multiple jazz styles and a warm communication between each other and the audience,” explain musicians Maggie Rizzi and John Stein.

Rizzi, a graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music, Boston, with a Masters in Jazz Performance, is a veteran of the New England music scene. She has been on various recordings, including three Grammy-listed original jazz albums.

John Stein, a versatile and creative guitarist, has many albums, including his latest double album “Lifeline” which is a retrospective of his work. He is a retired faculty member at the Berklee College of Music, Boston, and has written several books on Jazz theory and guitar.

Guests are welcome to bring snacks. “Doors” open at 6 p.m.

The ticket price is $20.00. Space is limited.