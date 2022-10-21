We’re focusing on the roots this weekend, another busy one on the local music scene. Check out a few of our favorites in “Six Picks Music” below.

Friday: County music fans … don’t miss this one. The Newport Playhouse welcomes the traditional country duo Malpass Brothers on Friday. The band is as authentic as they come, unapologetically retro, and has shared the stage with Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Marty Stuart among others. Music begins at 7PM. Click here for details.

Friday: The coolest jam in town this weekend is happening at the Casino Theatre Friday where two highly regarded guitarists join forces. Check out Marc Ribot and Sam Amidon as they explore musical genres from folk to jazz. Read our interview with Ribot here to learn more. The show, sponsored by Newport Live, starts at 7:30. Click here for details.

Friday: Providence-based roots artist Jake Blount stops by the Columbus Theatre for a hometown show Friday. His latest release The New Faith has received widespread critical praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR and The Guardian. Music begins at 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: The Friday Songwriter Series is back at Foolproof Brewing in Pawtucket. This week features local artists J. Michael Graham and Olivia Dolphin. Check out some good music while enjoying a beer or two from a top RI brewery. Music begins at 6:30PM. Click here for details.

Friday: One of the country’s best roots duos is based right here in Rhode Island. Acclaimed roots performers Atwater-Donnelly will be playing a local show Saturday at 6PM along with Cathy Clasper-Torch and Erin Lobb Mason at The Meeting House at Tiverton Four Corners. Look for tunes from their new album The Boat You Row. Click here for details.