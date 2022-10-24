Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Monday, October 24, 2022 through Monday, October 31, 2022.

Cruise Ship Schedule

  • October 24 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
  • October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
  • October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
  • October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
  • October 31 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
Monday, October 24

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Newport Vineyards: Taproot Trivia Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
  • Middletown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
  • Newport: School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Town Council at 6:30 pm
  • Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Conversation With The Candidates

  • 12:30 pm: James Diossa (D), candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer | Watch
  • 3 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

Tuesday, October 25

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 4:30 pm, Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

Conversation With The Candidates

  • 10:15 am: Dan McKee (D), candidate for Governor | Watch
  • 11 am: Sabina Matos (D), candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor

Wednesday, October 26

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Oct. 26

RISCA Executive Director will be the special guest at ‘Arts Around The Fire’ on Oct. 26

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 3 pm, Halloween Party with The Z-Boys at 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Conversation With The Candidates

  • 2 pm: Daniela T Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

Thursday, October 27

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, October 28

Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman

The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28

Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: J. Kelley at 5:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Show Must Go On presented by The Kings Lens at 6 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Paul Petit Music, Doubleshot at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Halloween Party with Inside Out at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, October 29

Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29

Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee at 5:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Frankenstein at 4:30 pm, Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Annual Halloween Party with The Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Dee Jayne & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:   “Better to be Bad” Ball at 9 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, October 30

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane at 6 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music at 3 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s at 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

Monday, October 31

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Perro Salado: Vudu Sister feat. Divey at 8 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled at this time.
