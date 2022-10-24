Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Monday, October 24, 2022 through Monday, October 31, 2022.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Cruise Ship Schedule
- October 24 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
- October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
- October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
- October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
- October 31 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
- See The Full Schedule
Monday, October 24
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 6 pm: Newport Craft Run Club
- 6 pm: Beer Mug Painting at Newport Craft Brewing
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Taproot Trivia Monday at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm: Forum on Regionalization at CCRI Newport
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Newport Vineyards: Taproot Trivia Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Newport: School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Conversation With The Candidates
- 12:30 pm: James Diossa (D), candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer | Watch
- 3 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
Tuesday, October 25
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Poetry Open Mic Night – featuring David Dragone at Charter Books
- 6 pm: America’s Eden: “The Colonial Landscape at Newport Art Museum
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 4:30 pm, Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown:Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, City Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Conversation With The Candidates
- 10:15 am: Dan McKee (D), candidate for Governor | Watch
- 11 am: Sabina Matos (D), candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor
Wednesday, October 26
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Oct. 26
RISCA Executive Director will be the special guest at ‘Arts Around The Fire’ on Oct. 26
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Boulevard
- 6 pm: Arts Around The Fire at Cabana
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 3 pm, Halloween Party with The Z-Boys at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm
- Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am
- Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Conversation With The Candidates
- 2 pm: Daniela T Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
Thursday, October 27
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 6 pm: Halloween Beer Dinner at Caleb & Broad
- 6 pm: It’s the Tour de Fright – A Halloween Costume Bike Ride!
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 3 pm, Nosferatu 100th Anniversary with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 7 pm
- See the agendas for these meetings and a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Friday, October 28
Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman
The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28
Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 28
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 1 pm: Native Tree Planting at Miantonomi Park
- 2 pm: Trick or Teeth entrega de Haloween at Conexion Latina Newport
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Harvest Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm: Rejects Doggie Halloween Costume Party!
- 5:30 pm: Artist Talk with Artist-in-Residence Orlando Almanza at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Film Premiere at The JPT
- 6 pm & 8:30 pm: Cabinet of Curiosities: A Night at The Mansion, October 28th at The Vanderbilt
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: J. Kelley at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Show Must Go On presented by The Kings Lens at 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Paul Petit Music, Doubleshot at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Halloween Party with Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, October 29
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30
Things To Do
- 8 am: Butts Hill Fort Fall Cleanup Call for Volunteers!
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Hiking & Yoga @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Common Burying Ground
- 11:30 am & 2:30 pm: 5th Annual Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm: Native Tree Planting at Miantonomi Park
- 1 pm: Doggie Costume Contest at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Treats Along the Trails at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 2 pm: A Sailing Legend Returns to Newport! at The Sailing Museum
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 4 pm: Free Outside Movie & Craft Night at Cutie Curls
- 4:30 pm: Halloween Costume Cruise with Gansett Cruises
- 5 pm: Spooky Roam Around Rough Point
- 6 pm: Comedy Show at Middletown FOP Lodge 21
- 6 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Catnip Junkies: Day of Dead Halloween Bash
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Hyper-Drive Halloween Party at Tremblay’s Island Park
- 9 pm: “Better to be Bad” Ball at One Pelham East
- 9 pm: MIDNIGHT in the Garden at Stoneacre Garden
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Frankenstein at 4:30 pm, Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Annual Halloween Party with The Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Dee Jayne & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: “Better to be Bad” Ball at 9 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, October 30
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11:30 am & 2:30 pm: 5th Annual Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm: Historic Irish Cemetery Tours: Back this Fall by popular demand!
- 1 pm to 5 pm: 2nd Annual Barks and Brews Fundraiser at Ragged Island Brewing Company
- 1 pm: Barks & Booze Howl-o-Ween Pawty & Dog Costume Contest at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille
- 2 pm: The Nelsons Are Stronger Together at Localz in Tiverton
- 4 pm: Trinity Church Medallion Installation
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane at 6 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Monday, October 31
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 6 pm: Newport Craft Run Club
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Taproot Trivia Monday at Newport Vineyards
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Perro Salado: Vudu Sister feat. Divey at 8 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.