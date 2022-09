After seeing almost no cruise ships for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Harbor is scheduled to welcome a total of 58 cruise ships between May and November, according to Discover Newport‘s 2022 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Looking back over the last few years, more than one hundred cruise ships were scheduled to visit Newport in 2020, ninety-one cruise ships in 2019, ninety-five in 2018, eighty in 2017, sixty-one in 2016, and sixty-two in 2015.

Larger ships anchor in the harbor and tender passengers to Perotti Park while smaller vessels dock at the South Alofsin Pier at Fort Adams State Park.

Remaining 2022 Cruise Ship Schedule

The following schedule has been curated and published by Discover Newport, all scheduled visits are subject to change. The following cruise ships are all scheduled to arrive via Perrotti Park. The 2022 Fort Adams Schedule has not been published. For updates to this list and more information, visit here.

The schedule was last updated by Discover Newport on April 21. What’sUpNewp researched and provided the capacity of each ship.

September 18 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

September 19 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

September 20 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

September 21 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

September 21 – Arcadia (Capacity: 2,388 passengers, 976 crew)

September 24 – Queen Mary II (Capacity: 2,695 passengers, 1,253 crew)

September 25 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

October 2 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 2 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 3 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 7 – Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 9 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 10 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 10 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)

October 11 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 12 – Enchantment of the Seas (Capacity: 2,446 passengers)

October 12 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

October 15 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)

October 15 – Ocean Voyager (Capacity: 202 passengers, 80 crew)

October 16 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 17 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 17 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)

October 20 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 22 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 22 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

October 23 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 24 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 27 – Ocean Voyager (Capacity: 202 passengers, 80 crew)

October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 31 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

November 1 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

November 1 – Ocean Explorer (Capacity: 162 guests)

November 3 – Ocean Navigator (Capacity: 202 passengers, 80 crew)

November 6 – Ocean Navigator (Capacity: 202 passengers, 80 crew)

November 7 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

Cruise Ships That Were Previously Scheduled

April 22 – Ocean Voyager (Capacity: 202 passengers, 80 crew)

April 25 – Ocean Explorer (Capacity: 162 guests)

April 26 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

April 28 – Zaandam (Capacity: 1,432 passengers, 615 crew)

May 4 – Amsterdam (Capacity: 1,380 passengers)

May 5 – Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew)

May 11 – Silver Wind (Capacity: 294 passengers, 208 crew)

May 14 – Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew)

May 24 – Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew)

June 6 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

July 28 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

August 29 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

September 1 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

September 5 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

September 9 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)

September 10 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

September 11 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)

September 12 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)