The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee (BHFRC) today announced that it is planning its 4th clean-up on Saturday, October 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm (the rain date is Sunday).

Cleanup efforts will include the removal of deadfall wood and overgrown brush from the ditches and parapet walls on the north, east, and south sides of the Fort and weed-whacking areas cleared earlier. There will be no tree cutting, according to organizers.

Parking is available behind the tennis courts at Portsmouth High School or on Dyer St.

Organizers ask that volunteers please do not park on Butts Street – it must remain clear to allow vehicles with equipment to access the Fort. Volunteers are asked to bring rakes, shovels, pruners, loppers, and weedwhackers. Please be alert to the presence of ticks and poison ivy.

Upon arrival, volunteers will be asked to sign a liability waiver for the Town of Portsmouth.

