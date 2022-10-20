Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 pm.
The meeting is open to the public, here’s a look at what’s on the docket.
CITY OF NEWPORT
DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL
MEETING
OCTOBER 26, 2022
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on October 26, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.
1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).
a. Special Events:
1. Key & Serpent Society, d/b/a Witchy Tea, Tarot Readings & Vendors, Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St.; November 13, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
2. Bowen’s Wharf Company, d/b/a 52nd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Bowen’s Wharf; December 3 & 4, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
3. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical-Messiah at the Mansion, Rosecliff Mansion; December 4, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
b. Communication from Paul Marshall, re: Resignation from the Planning Board (Receive with regret)
LICENSES AND PERMITS
2. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, Timothy Burke, d/b/a Grace Pedicab Corp, 6 Karen Ann Drive, Bristol, RI (1 pedicab)
3. Entertainment License Renewal, Class A (indoors), NDC Enterprises, d/b/a Norey’s, 156 Broadway
4. 2022-2023 Victualing License Renewals (list attached):
a) Liquor establishments
b) Non-liquor establishments
c) Non-liquor establishments- extended hours (2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.)
5. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS
(Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the Planning Board, Beach Commission and Affirmative Action Commission)
Appointments:
Juvenile Hearing Board– Quintan Jones (3-year term expires 10/26/2025)
RESOLUTIONS
6. Newport Skatepark- L. Ceglie, E. Fuerte, C. Holder
ORDINANCES
7. Amending Chapter, 10.24.010 entitled, “Parking Prohibited at all times in designated places” (First Reading)
8. Amending Chapter 10.20.170 entitled, “Towing by police division” (First Reading)
COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS
9. Communication from Tanner L. Jackson, Esq., re: Residential Parking on George Street
COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER
10. Action Item #6104/22 – RE: Temporary Increase in Purchasing Limits (w/accompanying resolution)
11. Action Item #6105/22 – RE: CRMC File No. 2022-06-148 – Application of William Ruh Trust – Construct and Maintain a Residential Boating Facility – 88 Washington Street
12. Action Item #6106/22 – RE: Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Newport and AFSCME, Council 94, Local 911, for the period of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024 (w/accompanying resolution and ordinance)
ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
LICENSES AND PERMITS
1. 2022-2023 Liquor License Renewals by Class:
LIQUOR CLASS A
————————————————-
Bellevue Wine & Spirits LLC
d/b/a Bellevue Wine & Spirits
at 181 Bellevue Ave.
Fifth Ward Liquor, Inc.
d/b/a Fifth Ward Liquor
at 695 Thames St.
Harry S. Karanikolas, Inc.
d/b/a Harry’s Liquor Store
at 199 Connell Hgwy.
Hoan, Inc.
d/b/a Rex Liquors
at 146 Broadway
IDC Rum Runner, Inc.
d/b/a Rum Runner
at 5 Marina Plaza Unit A
KRG Enterprises, Inc.
d/b/a Bridge Liquors
at 23 Connell Hgwy.
AMAR7377, LLC
d/b/a Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits
at 25 Bliss Rd.
New Newport Liquor, LLC
d/b/a Point Wine & Spirits
at 3 Thames St.
Newport Wine Cellar, LLC
d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar
at 5 Merton Rd.
Shiva Corporation
d/b/a Downtown Liquors
at Cottons Ct.
Shiv Wine Corp
d/b/a Thames Wine and Spirits
at 433 Thames St. Unit
Vickers’ Liquors LLC
d/b/a Vickers’ Liquors
at 274 Bellevue Ave.
LIQUOR CLASS BH
————————————————-
Cliffside Inn LLC
d/b/a Cliffside Inn
at 2 Seaview Ave.
Forty 1 North LLC
d/b/a 41 Degrees North
at 351 Thames St. 14, 16, 20 Perry Mill Wharf
Viking Tenant LLC
d/b/a Hotel Viking
at 1 Bellevue Ave.
LIQUOR CLASS BL
————————————————-
1899, LLC
d/b/a Vanderbilt Room
256 Maple Ave.
Beverage Newport Shipyard, LLC
d/b/a Belle’s Café
at One Washington St.
Boru Noodles, LLC
d/b/a Boru Noodle Bar
36 Broadway & 51-53 Marlborough
JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc.
d/b/a Thai Cuisine
at 517 Thames St.
Mama Luisa, Inc.
d/b/a Mamma Luisa Italian Restaurant
at 673 Thames St.
NDC Enterprises, LLC
d/b/a Norey’s
56 Broadway
Nicks Fine Foods, Inc.
d/b/a Nikolas Pizza
38 Memorial Blvd. West
North Italian Restaurant Brio, Inc.
d/b/a Lucia Italian Restaurant/Pizza Lucia
at 186B-190B Thames St.
Radish Patch, LLC
d/b/a Vieste & Vino Wine
at 580 Thames St. Unit B102, B103 and B104
Tokyo, Inc.
d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi
at 6-10 Equality Park Place
Mori Corp
d/b/a Mori
181 Bellevue Ave., Unit D
LIQUOR CLASS BT
————————————————-
BHLL, LLC
d/b/a Brenton Hotel
at 31 America’s Cup Ave.
Castle Hill, Inc.
d/b/a Castle Hill Inn and Resort
at 590 Ocean Ave.
Chanler, Inc., The
d/b/a Chanler at Cliff Walk, The
at 117 Memorial Blvd.
Forty 1 North LLC
d/b/a 41 Degrees North
at 351 Thames 14, 16, 20 Perry Mill Wharf
Giusto, LLC
d/b/a Giusto, LLC
4 Commercial Wharf
Marriott Hotel Services, Inc.
d/b/a Newport Marriott Hotel
at 25 America’s Cup Ave.
Newport Time Resorts, Inc.
d/b/a Oceancliff
at 65 Ridge Road (hotel only)
NPG Hospitality, LLC
d/b/a Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina
at 1 Goat Island
True Tides, LLC
d/b/a Smuggler’s Waterfront Bar & Grill
at 359 Thames St.
Shaner Rhode Island LLC
d/b/a Saltwater
at 49 America’s Cup Ave.
Surf Club, LLC
d/b/a Surf Club
337 Thames St.
Vanderbilt Hotel, LLC
d/b/a Vanderbilt, The
41 Mary St.
Viking Tenant LLC
d/b/a Hotel Viking
at 1 Bellevue Ave.
LIQUOR CLASS BV
————————————————-
@ The Deck, LLC
d/b/a @ The Deck
at 1 Waite’s Wharf
1899, LLC
d/b/a La Forge Casino Restaurant
at 186-188 Bellevue Ave.
1899, LLC
d/b/a Wally’s Wieners
464 Thames St.
2 Church Street, LLC
d/b/a Queen Anne’s Loft
at 212 Thames St.
22 Bowen’s Wine Bar and Grille, LLC
d/b/a 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar and Grille
at 22 Bowen’s Wharf
22 Washington Sq., Inc.
d/b/a Bar Cino
at 22-24 Washington Sq.
99 West, LLC
d/b/a 99 Restaurant and Pub
at 199 Connell Hgwy.
American Bistro, LLC
d/b/a Jo’s American Bistro
at 24 Memorial Blvd. West.
Belle Mer, Inc.
d/b/a Belle Mer
2 Goat Island
Bloody Bull, LLC
d/b/a Manchester House
24 Lee’s Wharf
BMT, LLC
d/b/a Gas Lamp Grille, The
at 206-208 Thames St.
Broadway Tavern LTD.
d/b/a Tavern on Broadway
at 12, 16-18 Broadway
Brownstone, Inc.
d/b/a One Pelham East & Top of Pelham
at 270-276 Thames St. & 3 Pelham St.
Café Zelda, LLC
d/b/a Cafe Zelda
at 528-530 Thames St.
Carpe Noctem, LLC
d/b/a Fifth Element, The
at 107-111 Broadway
Carter LLC
d/b/a Speakeasy Bar and Grill
at 250 Thames St.
Celtica, LLC
d/b/a Celtica
at 95 Long Wharf
Clarke Cooke House, LLC
d/b/a Clarke Cooke House, Cooke House, Candy Store, The
at 26 Bannister’s Wharf
Diego’s Newport, LLD
d/b/a Diego’s
11 Bowen’s Wharf12
Dockside North, LLC
d/b/a Riptides
at 25 Waite’s WF #B
Fastnet, Inc.
d/b/a Fastnet, The
at 1-3 Broadway
Five Tempus LTD
d/b/a O’Brien’s Pub
at 501 Thames St.
Goat Island Grille, Inc.
d/b/a Regatta Place, The
at 5 Marina Plaza, Goat Island
Robin Realty, LLC
d/b/a -t/b/d
at 103-105 Bellevue Ave.
Hillside & Cappy, Inc.
d/b/a Hillside Cafe
at 8 Memorial Blvd West
JR Pizza Corp
d/b/a Antonio’s Pizza
at 150 Connell Highway
Kale Stems, LLC
d/b/a Stoneacre
28-30 Washington Sq.
Kelkery Food and Spirits, Inc.
d/b/a Perro Salado
at 19 Charles ST
Kinsley’s LTD
d/b/a Newport Blues Cafe
at 286 Thames St
L and B Associates, LLC
d/b/a Stoneacre Garden
at 151 Swinburne Row
Leinster, Inc.
d/b/a Malt
at 150-154 Broadway
Liquor Thames, LLC
d/b/a Bar & Board
at 282 Thames St.
Marina Café, LLC
d/b/a Marina Café
at 3 Marina Plaza
MBK LLC
d/b/a Pour Judgement
at 32-34 Broadway
Mermaids Newport, LLC
d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamins
at 254 Thames St.
Midtown Oyster Bar LLC
d/b/a Midtown Oyster Bar & Grill
at 341,343,345 Thames St.
Mooring LTD, The
d/b/a Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, The
at 2 Sayer’s WF
Mooring LTD, The
d/b/a Smokehouse Cafe
at 31 Scott’s WF
N T Corporation
d/b/a Black Pearl, The
at Bannister’s Wharf
Nautilus Restaurant, LLC
d/b/a Scales & Shells
527-537 Thames St.
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant
d/b/a Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant
at 102 Connell Hwy
Newport Waterfront Landing, Inc.
d/b/a Landing, The
at 30 Bowen’s WF
Old Battle Axe, Inc.
d/b/a Reef, The
at West Howard WF
Pale, LLC The
d/b/a Buskers
at 178 Thames St.
Parlor, LLC
d/b/a Parlor
at 200-206 Broadway & 1 Gould St.
Pasta Beach LLC
d/b/a Pasta Beach
at 136-138 Bellevue Ave.
Plumb, Inc.
d/b/a Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant
at 140 & 142 Thames St.
Premier Entertainment II, LLC
d/b/a Newport Grand
at 150 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.
Red Parrot, Inc., The
d/b/a Red Parrot Restaurant, The
at 344-348 Thames St.
Restaurant Bouchard, Inc.
d/b/a Restaurant Bouchard & TSK at the Revolving Door Restaurant
at 505-509 Thames St.
Rhumbline, LLC
d/b/a Rhumbline
255 Thames St.
S R Corporation
d/b/a Sardella’s Restaurant
at 30-32-34 Memorial Blvd West
Stone Soup LLC
d/b/a Caleb & Broad
at 162 & 2 Caleb Earl Broadway
Waite’s Wharf Grille LLC
d/b/a Boat Dockside, The
at 25 Waite’s Wharf #A
Wharf Pub Newport, LLC
d/b/a Wharf Pub
37 Bowen’s Wharf
LIQUOR CLASS C
Bull Shot, LLC
d/b/a Cabana
140 Broadway
LIQUOR CLASS D
————————————————-
Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #1 in Newport
d/b/a Ancient Order of Hibernians
at 2 Wellington Ave.
Friendly Sons of Newport Social Club, Inc.
d/b/a Friendly Sons of Newport Social Club
at 5 Farewell St
Ida Lewis Yacht Club
d/b/a Ida Lewis Yacht Club
at Lime Rock – Wellington Ave.
Irish American Athletic Club
d/b/a Irish American Athletic Club
at 642 Thames St.
New York Yacht Club
d/b/a New York Yacht Club Harbour Court
at Harbour Court – 5 Halidon AV
Newport Country Club
d/b/a Newport Country Club
at 280 Harrison Ave.
Newport Lodge #104 Benevolent & Protective Order of Elk’s
d/b/a Elk’s Club
at 141 Pelham St.
Newport Reading Room
d/b/a Newport Reading Room
at 29 Bellevue Ave.
Newport Yacht Club
d/b/a Newport Yacht Club
at City Wharf – Long Wharf
NSC, Inc.
d/b/a Newport Sportsmans Club, The
at 110 Connell Hwy
Protective Club
d/b/a Protective Club
596 Thames St.
Spouting Rock Beach Association
d/b/a Bailey’s Beach
at 34 Ocean Ave.
Thames Street International Yacht & Athletic Club
d/b/a Thames Street Int’l Yacht & Athletic Club
536 Thames St.
Vasco Da Gama Portuguese American Charitable Society Inc.
d/b/a Vasco Da Gama Portuguese American Charitable Society Inc.
at 15 Fenner Ave.
LIQUOR CLASS J
————————————————-
Historic Wharves Associates, Inc.
d/b/a Bohlin, The
at Commercial Wharf
LIQUOR CLASS K
————————————————-
WHT Management, LLC
d/b/a White Horse Tavern
at 26 Marlborough St.
LIQUOR CLASS T
————————————————-
Fine Arts Newport, Inc.
d/b/a Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
at 49 Touro Street
Laura C. Swistak
City Clerk
Adjourn- October 19, 2022
Victualing Renewals for LIQUOR Establishments
DBA Ownership Address
——————————————————————————————————————————————————-
@ The Deck @ The Deck, LLC 1 Waite’s Wharf
22 Bowen’s Wine Bar and Grille 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar and Grille, LLC 22 Bowen’s Wharf
41 Degrees North Forty 1 North LLC 351 Thames 14, 16, 20 Perry
99 Restaurant and Pub 99 West, LLC 199 Connell Hgwy.
Ancient Order of Hibernians Ancient Order of Hibernians Division. #1 in 2 Wellington Ave.
Newport
Antonio’s Pizza JR Pizza Corp 150 Connell Highway
Bar & Board Liquor Thames, LLC 282 Thames St.
Bar Cino 22 Washington Sq., Inc. 22-24 Washington Sq.
Belle Mer Belle Mer, Inc. 2 Goat Island
Belle’s Café Beverage Newport Shipyard, LLC One Washington St.
Black Pearl, The N T Corporation Bannister’s Wharf
Boat Dockside, The Waite’s Wharf Grille LLC 25 Waite’s Wharf #A
Bohlin, The Historic Wharves Associates, Inc. Commercial Wharf
Boru Noodle Bar Boru Noodles, LLC 36 Broadway & 51-53
Brenton Hotel BHLL, LLC 31 America’s Cup Ave.
Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant Plumb, Inc. 140 Thames St.
Buskers Pale, LLC The 178 Thames St.
Cabana Bull Shot, LLC 140 Broadway
Cafe Zelda Café Zelda, LLC 528 Thames St.
Caleb & Broad Stone Soup LLC 162 Broadway
Castle Hill Inn Castle Hill, Inc. 590 Ocean Ave.
Celtica Celtica, LLC 95 Long Wharf
Chanler at Cliff Walk, The Chanler, Inc., The 117 Memorial Blvd.
Clarke Cooke House, Cooke House, Candy Clarke Cooke House, LLC 26 Bannister’s Wharf
Diego’s Diego’s Newport, LLC 11 Bowen’s Wharf
Fastnet, The Fastnet, Inc. 1 Broadway
Fifth Element, The Carpe Noctem, LLC 107 Broadway
Gas Lamp Grille, The BMT, LLC 206 Thames St.
Giusto, LLC Giusto, LLC 4 Commercial Wharf
Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina NPG Hospitality, LLC 1 Goat Island
Hillside Cafe Hillside & Cappy, Inc. 8 Memorial Blvd West
Hotel Viking Viking Tenant LLC 1 Bellevue Ave.
Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center Fine Arts Newport, Inc. 49 Touro Street
Jo’s American Bistro American Bistro, LLC 24 Memorial Blvd. West.
La Forge Casino Restaurant 1899, LLC 186 Bellevue Ave.
Landing, The Newport Waterfront Landing, Inc. 30 Bowen’s WF
Lucia Italian Restaurant/Pizza Lucia North Italian Restaurant Brio, Inc. 186B-190B Thames St.
Malt Leinster, Inc. 150 Broadway
Mamma Luisa Italian Restaurant Mama Luisa, Inc. 673 Thames St.
Manchester House Bloody Bull,LLC 24 Lee’s Wharf
Marina Café Marina Café, LLC 3 Marina Plaza
Midtown Oyster Bar & Grill Midtown Oyster Bar LLC 341 Thames St.
Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, The Mooring LTD, The 2 Sayer’s WF
MORI Mori Corp 181 Bellevue Ave. Unit D
Newport Blues Cafe Kinsley’s LTD 286 Thames St
Newport Marriott Hotel Marriott Hotel Services, Inc. 25 America’s Cup Ave.
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant 102 Connell Hwy
Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi Tokyo, Inc. 6 Equality PK
Nikolas Pizza Nick’s Fine Foods, Inc. 38 Memorial Blvd West
Norey’s NDC Enterprises, LLC 156 Broadway
O’Brien’s Pub Five Tempus LTD 501 Thames St.
Oceancliff Newport Time Resorts, Inc. 65 Ridge Road (hotel only)
One Pelham East & Top of Pelham Brownstone, Inc. 270 Thames St.
Parlor Parlor, LLC 200 Broadway
Pasta Beach Pasta Beach LLC 136- Bellevue Ave.
Perro Salado Kelkery Food and Spirits, Inc. 19 Charles ST
Poor Richard’s-Benjamins Mermaids Newport, LLC 254 Thames St.
Pour Judgement MBK LLC 32 Broadway
Queen Anne’s Loft 2 Church Street, LLC 212 Thames St.
Red Parrot Restaurant, The Red Parrot, Inc., The 348 Thames St.
Reef, The Old Battle Axe, Inc. West Howard WF
Regatta Place, The Goat Island Grille, Inc. 5 Goat Island
Restaurant Bouchard & TSK at the Restaurant Bouchard, Inc. 505 Thames St.
Rhumbline Restaurant Rhumbline, LLC 255 Thames St.
Riptides Dockside North, LLC 25 Waite’s WF #B
Saltwater Shaner Rhode Island LLC 49 America’s Cup AV
Sardella’s Restaurant S R Corporation 30- Memorial Blvd West
Scales & Shells Nautilus Restaurant, LLC 527 Thames St.
Smokehouse Cafe Mooring LTD, The 31 Scott’s WF
Smugglers Waterfront Bar True Tides, LLC 359 Thames St.
Speakeasy Bar and Grill Carter LLC 250 Thames St.
Stoneacre Kale Stems, LLC 28 Washington Sq.
Stoneacre Garden L and B Associates, LLC 151 Swinburne Row
Surf Club & Coffee Grinder Surf Club LLC 337 Thames St.
Tavern on Broadway Broadway Tavern LTD. 12, Broadway
TBD Robin Realty LLC 103 Bellevue Ave.
Thai Cuisine JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc. 517 Thames St.
Vanderbilt Room 1899, LLC 256 Maple Ave.
Vanderbilt, The Vanderbilt Hotel, LLC 41 Mary St.
Vieste & Vino Wine Bar & Yagi Noodles Radish Patch, LLC 580 Thames St.
Wally’s Wieners 1899, LLC 464 Thames St.
Wharf Pub, The Wharf Pub Newport, LLC 37 Bowen’s Wharf
White Horse Tavern WHT Management, LLC 26 Marlborough St.
Victualing Renewals – Extended Hours (between the hours of 2 a.m. – 6 a.m.)
DBA Ownership Address
——————————————————————————————————————————————————-
7-Eleven #23880D Jakhar Enterprise, Inc. 29 Memorial Blvd.
7-Eleven Store #25854K 7-Eleven, Inc. 135 JT Connell Highway
7-Eleven Store #32508K 7-Eleven, Inc. 95 Broadway
Cumberland Farms #1150 Cumberland Farms, Inc. 125 Broadway
Dunkin Donuts Aquidneck Donuts, Inc. 194 Connell Hgwy.
Dunkin Donuts Aquidneck Donuts, Inc. 7 Memorial Blvd.
Handy Lunch Gary Hooks 460 Thames St.