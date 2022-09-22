Sip, savor and toast to the season’s crush at Newport Vineyards’ 5th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30!

Enjoy live music while sipping on Newport Vineyards’ local wines or fresh Taproot beer, while enjoying food created from scratch by Newport Vineyards’ culinary team.

Feeling competitive? You could be called to compete in the Grape Stomp Competition and/or their Pie Eating Contest! They’ll also have live music and a costume contest with prizes to celebrate the Hallo-weekend!

Schedule

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Session 1: 11:30 am – 2:00 pm (Jake Ash Band)

Session 2: 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm (Take It to the Bridge Trio)

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Session 1: 11:30am – 2:00 pm (Blue Light Bandits)

Session 2: 2:30pm – 5:00 pm (Straight Outta Rehab)

General admission tickets are $33 and include admission, a souvenir logo glass, and tasting – your choice of 5 tastes from our wine AND beer bars. Food items & additional beverages are available for purchase.

For more info and tickets, click here.