The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that for the third straight year they will host a spooky evening for costumed visitors as Halloween at The Breakers returns on Friday, October 28.

Featuring plenty of treats and surprises for guests of all ages, this family-friendly event has quickly become one of the highlights of the fall.

Photo credit: Robin Maxcy / The Preservation Society of Newport County

Visitors walking through The Breakers will enjoy Halloween decorations in 10 rooms, including the Great Hall, Dining Room, Library, Billiard Room and Morning Room, according to The Preservation Society of Newport County. Toys and treats will be handed out at six stations throughout the house, and there will be a photo station where families can commemorate the evening.

Photo credit: Robin Maxcy / The Preservation Society of Newport County

Tickets will sell out quickly, so don’t wait. Choose between two entry times, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 each for adults and children; kids younger than 2 are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Protective face coverings are optional but not required.

Visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center food pantry.

Go to https://www.newportmansions.org/events/events-calendar/halloween-trick-or-treat-at-the-breakers for a link to get tickets.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
