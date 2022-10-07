The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed their doors at 7 Carroll Ave this past September, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down.

“The Show Must Go On” will take place Friday, October 28th, at The JPT with the premiere of “Friends Are Forever”, a short film and documentary by Alex Lawson and Shawn Cai.

The film follows and tells the story of fourth-generation local Patrick Murphy and the story of The Kings Lens And Friends. From just a dream and camera to becoming a thriving space and a community for the arts. You can check out the trailer here.

Doors open at 5 PM with live performances by Providence powerhouses and Folk Fest alumni NovaOne And Ravi Shavi. Tickets are $20 and available at JanePickens.com with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

There will also be “The Show Must Have An After Party” taking place at Parlor on Broadway at 9 PM with music by Dj Ladi Dre And Lightfoot.

“The Show Must Go On” is sponsored by WhatsUpNewp, Waterbrothers, and Nature Barrels.