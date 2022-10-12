The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) will host Arts Around the Fire, an informal networking and social event for artists, writers, performers, and supporters of the arts on Wednesday, October 26.

The free event will be held at Cabana (formerly Salvation Café), 140 Broadway, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and is one of many events offered statewide as part of Rhode Island Arts and Humanities month.

Lynne McCormack, the new Executive Director of the RI State Council on the Arts, will discuss RISCA’s mission to support Rhode Island’s arts and cultural community.

Arts Around the Fire features a cash bar, complimentary hors d’oeuvres donated by Cabana, and an informal atmosphere where artists and art lovers can connect. Reservations are not required and all are welcome. Event details and ACA membership information may be found on the website: www.newportarts.org.

- Advertisement -