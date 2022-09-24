Subscribe to our free daily newsletter
What a busy week! Catch up on the stories that were catching the attention of What’sUpNewp readers this week, September 18 – 24.
1 – Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
2 – Concert Review: Good vibes at Xfinity Center at Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and friends
3 – Judge rules RI truck tolling system must end within 48 hours
4 – What Sold: 21 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 12 – 16)
5 – Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence
6 – Castle Hill Inn will welcome the fall, winter season with festive happenings in November and December
7 – What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 25
8 – 295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend
9 – ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
10 – Kalus cancels WUN videocast