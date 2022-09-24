What a busy week! Catch up on the stories that were catching the attention of What’sUpNewp readers this week, September 18 – 24.

1 – Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated

2 – Concert Review: Good vibes at Xfinity Center at Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and friends

3 – Judge rules RI truck tolling system must end within 48 hours

4 – What Sold: 21 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 12 – 16)

5 – Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence

6 – Castle Hill Inn will welcome the fall, winter season with festive happenings in November and December

7 – What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 25

8 – 295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend

9 – ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

10 – Kalus cancels WUN videocast

Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.

Judge stuck at 60 home runs, Yankees beat Red Sox 5-4

Judge was held without a home run for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, but the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Friday night.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.